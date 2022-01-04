What an influx of holiday borrowers means for payment providers

Nationwide Building Society has apologised after customers complained of incoming payments being delayed.The society took the decision to queue some payments just after 7am on Tuesday due to the volume of payments coming in on what was the first working day of 2022.The issues do not affect bulk payments and direct debits and standing orders were working normally, Nationwide added.We’re sorry, due to volume of inbound payments today, we have taken the decision to queue those while we resolve the issue. All payments will be processed as soon as possible. You can continue to use your cards, access the Internet...

