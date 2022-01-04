ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Restaurant woes continue as omicron variant surges

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor restaurants, it was bad. Now it's worse and that's...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Omicron surge highlights difficult year for restaurant owners

ARTESIA, Calif. — As 2021 comes to a close, for Rishi Patel, it's back to square one. "We are in the same place that we were last year — closed," said Patel, the co-owner of Dip Shabu Shabu, a restaurant in Artesia. "I was closed at the beginning of the year. Now I'm temporarily closed at the end of the year."
ARTESIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Food Drink
NBC San Diego

Omicron Variant Helps Spark Christmas Travel Woes

The surge in flight cancellations is a result of labor shortages due to the Omicron variant and inclement weather in some parts of the country. Many places in the country are seeing a double-digit percent increase in COVID-19 cases which is fueled by the omicron variant. “These cancellations and delays...
WEATHER
Popculture

Little Caesars Raises Price of Hot-N-Ready for the First Time

The end of an era is here. Little Caesars has raised the price of its famous $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza for the first time in the chain's history. CEO Dave Scrivano said the 55-cent price increase will help cover increasing labor and product costs. The classic pepperoni Hot-N-Ready pizza will now...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Taco Bell Adds Chicken Wings Starting Today

For one week, Taco Bell is adding chicken wings to the menu and you can get them nationwide. Today is the big day for the company's new menu item. Last month brought the announcement of several new menu items, but a lot of people's eyes were drawn to the new wings. Alongside the chicken will be some sort of queso dipping sauce, so cheese lovers have something to celebrate right there. There is one catch, you have to order your wings after 2 pm according to Taco Bell. It stands to reason that there will be some lines and the workers will need some time to meet the increased demand. Also curious is the timing as there was a pronounced chicken wing shortage in the tail end of 2021. Restaurants around the country suffered as the supply chain was understandably a little worse for wear with the pandemic still going strong outside. However, the company must not be too worried about that possibility if they're making this push so early in the new year. Check out what a spokesperson had to say down below.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Don’t be surprised if grocery prices for these items surge this year

The daily total of Covid cases in the US has now reached 1 million, while stimulus checks have dried up, inflation is soaring, and grocery prices are similarly on the rise. Welcome to 2022, which has yet to offer any indication that it will present a dramatic turnaround from the malaise we've now spent some 24 months living through. But, who knows. Maybe fate will surprise us.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
fox26houston.com

SURVEY: Which grocery stores have the lowest prices?

HOUSTON - Inflation has driven up grocery prices by 5.4% this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, especially on meats. Ground beef is up 18%, eggs are up 29%, and if you want to bring home the bacon, you'll pay 28% to do it. Before you head out...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Is Walmart Open On New Year's Day 2022?

Along with Amazon, Walmart is one of the largest, most well-known retailers in the world. It has more than 4,700 locations across the United States alone (via Statista), and, according to the Walmart website, the chain has some 265 million customers weekly around the globe. It seems that there's nothing you can't get at Walmart. From groceries to home goods to clothing to electronics, it's a one-stop-shop for almost everything you could ever need. And with famously low prices — especially if you shop for one of its store brands — it's no wonder that it's so popular among American shoppers.
RETAIL
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart, Kroger raise rapid test prices

Following the end of a three-month agreement with the federal government to sell at-home COVID-19 tests at a lower price, Walmart and Kroger have raised the prices of Abbott Laboratories' BinaxNow testing kits, NBC News reported Jan. 4. In September, the Biden administration announced an agreement with Walmart, Amazon and...
RETAIL
CNBC

Macy's cuts store hours at all of its stores as Covid cases spike and retailers face new staffing challenges

Macy's is shortening store hours for the rest of the month as coronavirus cases spike in the United States and retailers grapple with staffing shortages. From Monday to Thursday, Macy's department stores hours systemwide will be revised to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the remainder of January. Previously, some locations would open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., according to Macy's website.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy