Germany lifts quarantine on British travellers

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
 2 days ago

Germany is lifting its mandatory quarantine for British travellers from today, 4 January.

The UK, along with nine other countries – including South Africa – has had the formerly harsh entry restrictions removed after being downgraded from an “area of variant concern” to a “high-risk area”.

The nations, mainly in southern Africa, were put on the areas of concern list originally due to their high numbers of Omicron coronavirus cases.

However, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI) confirmed that countries will no longer be placed on the list due to the Omicron variant, as it is already prevalent within Germany.

Previously, travellers could only enter Germany from the UK if they were German citizens or residents or for a handful of other reasons.

Even then, arrivals had to quarantine for two weeks, regardless of vaccination status.

However, now the entry rules have been eased once more – although the UK’s status as a “high risk” area means there are still restrictions in place for travellers who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Those who can provide proof of full vaccination can enter Germany with no need to isolate, while those who can’t must quarantine for 10 days. This can be reduced to five days with a negative Covid test.

“The UK is designated a high risk area,” reads the advice from the UK’s Foreign Office.

“You may enter Germany from the UK for any travel purpose if you are fully vaccinated.”

However, travellers aged six and over who have been double or triple-jabbed must still present a negative PCR test result that is no more than 48 hours old at the point of departure if travelling to Germany by plane, train, bus or ferry.

If travelling by car, the PCR test must be no more than 48 hours old at the time of entry into Germany.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

