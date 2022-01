Gas prices are continuing their downward trend through the holiday. According to GasBuddy.com, gas in the Illinois Valley can be had for under $3 a gallon in Marseilles. In the Illinois Valley, gas in Peru has fallen to $3.23 a gallon. You can fill up for $3.27 in La Salle and a couple cents more in and Utica. You're still paying around $3.35 a gallon in Ottawa and Streator.

