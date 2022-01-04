ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will pre-departure travel tests be scrapped this week?

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Pre-departure tests for travel were reintroduced by the UK government on 7 December.

This means that, currently, every traveller arriving into the country - regardless of vaccination status and where they’re travelling from - needs to present a negative result from a PCR or antigen test taken within the two days before their departure date.

Along with mandatory PCR tests and the addition of several countries to the red list, they were brought back in to help contain the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which is now widespread across the UK.

This has left many in the travel industry calling for a loosening of restrictions, which they argue are ineffective in containing Omicron’s spread at this stage.

Furthermore, leaks to press this week suggest that the tests could be scrapped this week, following a government review of travel rules expected to take place on 5 January.

So how could this affect your holiday in the coming weeks?

Here’s everything we know so far.

What are the current rules on pre-departure tests?

As of 7 December 2021, pre-departure tests must once again be taken by all travellers aged 12 and over before travel to the UK.

These can be lateral flow tests or PCR tests , but must be taken on the day of departure to the UK or on one of the two previous days. You will not be allowed to board a plane, ship or train to the UK without providing a negative result.

According to the Gov.uk website, your test “must meet performance standards of ≥97 per cent sensitivity, ≥80 per cent sensitivity at viral loads above 100,000 copies/ml”.

On 4 December Sajid Javid tweeted: “From 4am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.”

The cost of pre-departure tests vary from destination to destination, with lateral flows usually cheaper than PCR tests.

Antigen tests in Greece cost as little as €10 per person (£8), while PCR tests abroad can skyrocket to as much as £125pp, especially if booked last-minute or in locations with limited availability.

Why might they be scrapped this week?

When the government announced a series of new travel restrictions in December - related to concerns about the Omicron variant - ministers assured the public that they would review the situation in the coming weeks and lift any extra testing requirements as soon as they were no longer deemed necessary.

On 9 December, answering a question in Parliament about the spread of Omicron in the UK, health secretary Sajid Javid said : “Very soon, in the days and weeks that lie ahead, if, as I think is likely, we see many more infections and this variant becomes the dominant variant, there will be less need to have any kind of travel restrictions at all.”

While Mr Javid was answering a question about hotel quarantine, his response was in relation to all travel restrictions.

Less than a week later, the Department of Health announced it would be emptying the UK’s red list, which at the time had 11 African countries on it, on 15 December - one example of a travel restriction being quickly introduced and then axed again.

Since then, many industry figures have called for the onerous testing restrictions to be eased for travellers to the UK, including pre-departure tests and compulsory PCR tests for vaccinated travellers after arrival, who also have to self-isolate while waiting for their day two test result.

Travel PR CEO Paul Charles has said the measures are already “out of date” and should be removed “urgently”.

“The rules are lacking evidence, there is no justification for a pre-departure test to the UK anymore. No one needs to monitor Omicron coming in – it’s already here,” Mr Charles told reporters.

“The PM needs to remove the pre-departure test as a minimum and turn the ‘day two’ [PCR test] into an easier lateral flow test.”

This week, an industry source has reportedly informed some media outlets that ministers are likely to drop the pre-departure test this month, in an update that could come as early as this week - though the government has yet to make any announcement to this effect.

On 3 January, a source told The Times : “Pre-departure tests were brought in to try to slow the spread of Omicron and stop it coming into the UK, Now that Omicron is dominant in the UK and everywhere it reduces the argument for having it. We have other ways of slowing the spread through domestic testing.”

When will PCR travel tests for all be scrapped?

The same source told The Times that the PCR testing requirement is set to stay for at least a few more weeks - though ministers have once again made no announcement to this effect.

Industry insiders have predicted that the post-arrival test restrictions will be slower to be eased, with one aviation industry source telling Travel Weekly that they won’t be lifted until the end of January .

“We don’t think they’ll ban international travel [at the 5 January review]. But it’s difficult to see them removing the test requirements,” the source told the industry publication last week.

“The problem with these rules is they are sticky.

“The pre-departure test – which is the one the industry hates most – is the test the medics most want. The Department of Health says the pre-departure tests are necessary to [ensure] we don’t import another variant.

“Let’s hope by the end of January or beginning of February we see some easement.”

A second airline source agreed, telling the title: “We’ll be pleasantly surprised if they remove the tests [on January 5]. We don’t expect it. It’s a minefield for international travel.”

When is the next travel rules update?

Based on the timing of the last announcement, ministers are expected to review the travel restrictions tomorrow, 5 January.

However, the Department for Transport (DFT) told The Independent that it could not confirm or deny that there would be an announcement tomorrow.

The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel news – live: Surge in holiday bookings as pre-departure and PCR test rules eased

The travel industry has welcomed yesterday’s change to the travel testing rules, with a surge in holiday bookings expected in the coming weeks.Boris Johnson yesterday announced that both pre-departure Covid tests and the requirement for PCR tests would be scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers and under 18s.As many travel companies reported a surge in enquiries and website traffic overnight, Kuoni’s CEO Derek Jones predicted that travel will be “90 per cent back before the end of spring”.Those arriving to the UK from 4am tomorrow, 7 January, no longer need to present a negative PCR or antigen test result, and...
TRAVEL
frommers.com

A Shortage of Covid-19 Tests in Europe and the U.S.A. Is Disrupting International Travel

Melissa Fike's December trip to Ireland, her first, was one of the best vacations she'd ever had—until its last 24 hours. Over the course of two weeks, she and her boyfriend saw the highlights of the spectacular area known as the Wild Atlantic Way, spent a cozy Christmas with his family in County Clare, and fell in love with the Emerald Isle.
TRAVEL
The Independent

The race is on: which passengers will be first to benefit from easier UK travel rules?

The first passengers to benefit from the reversal of the UK’s Omicron travel testing rules are already en route for London Heathrow.Qantas flight QF1 took off from Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory at 11.45am GMT (9.15pm local time).The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is scheduled to arrive at Heathrow at 5.05am GMT on Friday – barely an hour after the relaxed travel testing rules take effect.A fully vaccinated traveller scheduled to arrive in England, Wales or Northern Ireland from 4am on Friday need not present a pre-departure test before being allowed on a plane, ferry or international train.A post-arrival test is still...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Revealed: More than 300 million expired PPE items in UK stockpile

More than 300 million items of PPE in the government's national stockpile cannot be used by frontline health workers because they have passed their expiry date, The Independent can reveal.There have been calls for an inquiry into the waste as figures from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) show that masks, gloves, aprons and other items worth £303m have expired.Some of the supplies went out of date in March 2020, while “a very small quantity” had already expired years before the beginning of the pandemic, according to data obtained by a Freedom of Information request.Britain has an excess...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC keeps UK at top of ‘do not travel’ list for 24th week running and adds Caribbean island as Omicron spreads

Aruba is the only country added by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the greatest-risk category of its updated 2022 travel advisory while the UK has remained in this category for 24 weeks.The list, updated for the first time this year on 4 January, divides countries based on Covid-19 levels and the risk of travel.The Caribbean country is the only addition to the Level 4 category, which includes countries where more than 500 Covid cases have been reported per 100,000 people in the last 28 days.More than 80 countries are currently in this category.US citizens...
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

UK Ends 2021 With International Flights Down 71% Vs 2019

2021 was a bumpy year for UK aviation, starting off at a low and ending at a (relative) high. However, the recovery remains far from complete, with international flights in and out of the UK down by 71% compared to 2019. So how will things change in 2022?. Still down.
LIFESTYLE
