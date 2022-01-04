ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Empathy – #HITsm Chat Topic

By John Lynn
healthcareittoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re excited to share the topic and questions for this week’s #HITsm chat happening Friday, 1/7 at Noon ET (9 AM PT). This week’s chat will be hosted by Sarah Krüg (@sarahkrug1) and Matt Sakumoto (@MattSakumoto) on the topic “Enhancing Digital Empathy and Reimagining the Telehealth...

Rolling Stone

How Interpersonal Communication and Relationships Evolved During the Pandemic

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. The world as we know it has changed radically in a record two years. Corporate headhunters would have most likely not been able to predict that we would be at home, communicating with co-workers, clients and bosses through emails, chats and Google Meet calls.
RELATIONSHIPS
