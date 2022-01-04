ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Mercedes-Benz Electric SUVs Will Look Weird

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Mercedes-Benz has just put the EV industry on notice with the reveal of its Vision EQXX concept, a hypermiling luxury sedan that beats just about everything that has ever come before. This revolutionary new machine promises up to 625 miles of range, and with a drag coefficient of just 0.17, that's...

Gear Patrol

Chevy's Next Pickup Truck Will Be 'Unmatched,' GM CEO Says

By now, we're all quickly becoming aware of the capability and potential of electric vehicles. Trading in internal-combustion engines and tanks full of liquid fossil juice for electric motors and battery packs not only makes cars and trucks more environmentally friendly and easier to maintain, it also makes it easy to make vehicles that pack more power and capability than their ICE-powered forebears. (Witness Tesla's supercar-stomping Model S Plaid or Rivian's R1T pickup, which is racking up awards left and right.)
itechpost.com

BMW to Introduce the First Color-Changing Car

The exteriors of cars have largely stayed constant. When you purchase a red car, that car stays red until you paint it a different color. If automakers have their way, all of that is about to change. Multiple manufacturers have been exploring concepts in color-changing exteriors, but it looks like BMW might be the first to show off their prototype. At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in early January 2022, BMW reportedly plans to premiere new technology that "changes the exterior color of a vehicle with a touch of a button." So if all goes as planned, we might see a presentation, a prototype panel, or even a concept car fully decked out with the new tech.
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Bringing Cheapest SUV To America

Automakers often tailor their product lines for various markets. Numerous vehicles sold in the US aren't sold elsewhere in the world, and likewise, we often don't get certain models sold in Europe, Asia, or Africa. Typically, luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW have a fairly global product lineup where only a model here or there doesn't get released in a certain market, like the BMW 128ti hot hatch not being sold in the USA. Mercedes is generally pretty good at offering a standardized lineup, but for some time now, the brand's cheapest SUV offering has been the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. That could be set to change, however, as CarBuzz has uncovered a trademark filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the GLA 200, indicating that the more affordable SUV could be US-bound.
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
The Verge

Mercedes-Benz unveils sporty, ultra-long-range Vision EQXX electric concept car

Mercedes-Benz is the latest automaker to make a grab for the title of the longest-range electric vehicle with the reveal of the Vision EQXX, a solar-powered concept car capable of exceeding 1,000 kilometers (648 miles) on a single charge. That’s enough to get the Vision EQXX from New York City...
Inverse

Best crossovers and SUVs of 2022:

2022 is a year full of hope, promise, and a whole bunch of new cars. Fingers crossed we’ll soon be flying out of the supply-chain mess that’s been slowing production and deliveries. But in the meantime, carmakers have been hard at work on a whole crop of new...
8 News Now

These slow-selling cars might come at a discount

(ISeeCars) – It took 42.8 days for the average new vehicle to sell in November and 51.5 days for the average used vehicle, according to a recent study by car search engine iSeeCars.com. Even in today’s market with inventory constraints from the ongoing microchip shortage, there are certain new and used cars that have remained […]
BMW BLOG

J.D. Power’s top four SUVs to buy in 2021 has three BMWs

Car-buying decisions can be made in many ways. Some rely solely on what their hearts say while others are more pragmatic and go with whatever fits into their budgets and ticks the most boxes for the money. For a segment of the customer base, rankings made based on surveys and studies are also important. If you’re among those people, J.D. Power has listed its latest SUV ratings, and three vehicles in the top four are BMWs.
CNET

Buy one of the best SUVs cheaper than $35,000

The market for new cars is, frankly, absurd right now. With prices climbing higher seemingly every month, it may be tough to know where to start. Well, we hope you can start here. You don't need to spend more than $40,000 to buy a great SUV. You can spend less and nab something that suits you perfectly well.
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s New All-Electric EQXX Concept Is More Aerodynamic Than a Football

Mercedes-Benz wants vanquish EV range anxiety in style—at least in theory. On Monday, the luxury marque unveiled a new battery-powered concept, the Vision EQXX, as part of the lead up to this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. And, if it ever hit the road, it could succeed in pushing aside any driver’s worries about driving range. That’s because the new compact sedan would travel 621 miles on a single charge under real-world driving conditions, according to the automaker. Record-Smashing Driving Range To hear the brand tell it, the EQXX was born out of a desire to design the most efficient Mercedes of all time....
MotorAuthority

Meet the oldest Mercedes-Benz SL Gullwing

If you're a fan of classic cars European cars, the Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing has to sit at or near the top of your list. This episode of Jay Leno's Garage features two very special Gullwings. Michael Kunz, manager of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center, brought two of the earliest Gullwings in existence to the garage.
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest SUV Looks MUCH Tougher Than The Explorer

Ford was spotted earlier this year testing a new prototype SUV based on the all-new Ranger truck platform. The 2023 Ford Ranger recently made its debut, so it won't be long before this aforementioned SUV is revealed. The SUV in question is the next-generation Ford Everest, a rugged body-on-frame SUV that's never been sold in the United States. Despite that, we are still excited to see what the new Everest will look like.
CarBuzz.com

Why Did This 2003 Ford SUV Sell For Over $100,000?

The Ford Excursion is long gone, having been discontinued following the 2005 model year. The Ford Expedition Max is currently the Blue Oval's biggest SUV, and that's more than enough for a majority of customers shopping in this segment. The Excursion lasted for only one generation and shared a platform with the F-Series Super Duty, giving in impressive towing capabilities.
CNET

Buy one of the best small SUVs for 2021

As tempting as a big SUV may be to purchase, they cost a lot of cash. Not everyone has a lot of money to spend, but a small or compact SUV? They can be a lot more affordable. Not to mention, they've absolutely displaced the sedan as the body style of choice for modern car shoppers.
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

