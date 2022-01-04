ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

William Mattox: Making Florida the new ‘promised land’ for education-minded families

By Guest Author
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigration to Florida — America’s Promised Land — is being fueled in part by a very interesting factor: school choice. An exodus is underway from New York City and its surrounding environs. Many Jews are leaving the Big Apple and moving to the Sunshine State. And...

Democrats Criticize DeSantis for Balancing Work and Family

After Fox News reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a few days off of his busy schedule to accompany his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, to one of her cancer treatments, The Floridian has learned that this was not the first time the governor has taken personal time to be with his wife and family as she battles breast cancer.
‘Florida is on fire and Ron is missing’: DeSantis trolled by plane with banner accusing him of being AWOL

A campaign group seeking to unseat Florida governor Ron DeSantis has joined in the row over his recent absence from public view by flying a plane with a mocking banner over his state.Launched by Remove Ron, which is led by an activist who has stalked Florida beaches during the pandemic dressed as the grim reaper, the plane’s banner reads “Florida is on fire and Ron is missing” – a reference to the governor’s near-disappearance in recent weeks.Mr DeSantis’s press team have been furiously defending him since his invisibility became a matter of controversy. Based on their statements, it is unclear...
Florida mayor: DeSantis has been MIA during omicron surge

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of one of Florida’s largest counties on Tuesday blasted Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he has been missing in action during the latest wave of COVID-19, as some counties brought back mask mandates for government workers and other municipalities opened up new testing sites in response to overwhelming demand.
Superspreader? Following DeSantis’ lead, FL Legislature to convene without COVID restrictions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When Florida lawmakers and thousands of state employees, lobbyists and visitors convene next week for a two-month legislative session, more than bills, budgets and gossip will be passed. COVID-19 and its newest, highly transmissible omicron variant may prove to be a key influencer in the state Capitol complex, which will be open to all with […] The post Superspreader? Following DeSantis’ lead, FL Legislature to convene without COVID restrictions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Surgeon General: Omicron will wake people to feds’ pandemic failures

As a political newcomer, the doctor says he is entertained by the spin on federal pandemic policies. If there’s one blessing from the omicron variant, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo says it’s that people will hopefully realize the federal government’s shortcomings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ladapo, appointed...
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Florida

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2,more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, […]
Casey DeSantis: Governor DeSantis Protected 'Liberty and Freedom'

To close out the year, Casey DeSantis, the First Lady of Florida, shared a year in review message for supporters. Supporting her husband, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), Casey championed the efforts of his administration while sharing that there’s more work to complete in 2022. Governor DeSantis faces 3...
First Lady Casey DeSantis Championed Families and Children in 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Executive Office has put out an end-of-year list of accomplishments for First Lady Casey DeSantis, who while battling breast cancer, has continued to advocate for Florida families as an extension of her husband’s administration. Gov. DeSantis’s office listed the following accomplishments by First Lady...
Pressure mounts for health care providers: Florida threatens fines for complying with the federal vaccination mandate

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration sent an email threatening Florida health care providers with fines if they comply with a federal vaccination mandate. While many experts are advising clients to follow federal law, David Miller, a Miami-based employment attorney at the Bryant Miller Olive law firm, equated the situation faced by many Florida employers as being “a bone between two ...
Best Places to Visit in Florida

Originally Posted On: https://www.americanotels.com/blog/best-places-to-visit-in-florida/. Let’s dive into the blended colorful Paradise of Beaches!. The Sunshine State, Florida, once called La Florida, is the only state that is mounted by both the Atlantic Ocean on the east and the Gulf of Mexico on the west. The state includes myriads of beaches and is praised for the longest coastline that boasts around 825 miles of white sand beaches that are accessible. Florida has a unique climate; the only continental state nearby Hawaii that has a tropical climate as well as a coral reef. Well, most of the time, we only think of Florida as the state of the sparkling sun, orange juices, alligators, and theme parks; but this state is beyond your imaginations. There are many best places to visit in Florida; here, you’ll find Miami Beach plus, with the best combo of sun, beach, and sand; you can also go scuba diving, snorkeling but remember to capture the most scenic road trip. A big thanks to the master strokes of engineers; Overseas Highway. If you are yearning to visit Florida but are in two minds, then this article presents you with the most vibrant places. So, let’s get into it!
Governor Ron DeSantis clarifies earlier comments about COVID-19 testing, says no one will be restricted from getting tested in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis clarified earlier statements about COVID-19 testing Wednesday saying tests would continue to be available to all Floridians that need one. DeSantis said the state would simply be putting out updated testing guidelines that would point out what is high-value testing versus low-value testing based on risk for COVID-19.
