LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The first baby born at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette on New Year's Day is already part of the hospital family. The first baby of 2022, a boy yet to be named, arrived at 9:32 a.m. Saturday to Sarah and Ryan Kennedy of West Lafayette. The proud mom, Sarah, is a pharmacy manager at the IU Health Arnett Hospital Retail Pharmacy.

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO