Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

Italy has become the first country to insist on winter sports travel insurance for anyone visiting its ski resorts.From this month, anyone found not to have an adequate policy in place will be fined €100-150 (£84-125) and have their lift pass removed.Travellers who haven’t already arranged specific winter sports cover before their trip will be able to buy the insurance with their lift pass, Planet Ski reports.Decree 40, which was passed by the Italian government last year but came into effect on 1 January, reads: “The skier who uses the alpine ski slopes must have valid insurance covering his civil...

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO