Chesapeake, VA

30-year-old Chesapeake man dies after car runs off I-264

By Peter Dujardin, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
A 30-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon when he drove off the interstate in Chesapeake.

Stephen C. Carr was driving east on Interstate 264, west of Greenwood Drive, at 1:16 p.m. when he ran off the roadway into a ditch, struck a tree and overturned, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Carr, of Woodbaugh Drive, Chesapeake, died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated, and no other details of the crash were available.

