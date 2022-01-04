ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle close on Kieran Trippier deal to kickstart January rebuild

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VDZ9_0dcNkfSI00

Newcastle are hopeful of completing a deal for England defender Kieran Trippier as they prepare to launch their January rescue mission in earnest.

It is understood ongoing discussions between the Magpies, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Atletico Madrid are progressing in encouraging fashion, and reports from Spain on Tuesday suggested the full-back did not train with his teammates.

Trippier played the full 90 minutes in Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and pointedly took his time after the final whistle to applaud fans who watched him help the club claim its first league title in seven years years last season.

However, sources on Tyneside were insisting on Tuesday afternoon that he was not in Newcastle amid speculation that his arrival was imminent.

The 31-year-old joined the Madrid club from Tottenham for £20million in July 2019 and has made 83 appearances since, but Newcastle are hoping to persuade him to swap Champions League football for a new adventure back in England.

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, which includes Jamie Reuben as well as the PIF, has embarked upon a recruitment drive aimed both at preserving the club’s Premier League status and providing a foundation for future success.

However, while their new-found spending power has excited fans, luring the players they want to the north east may be easier said than done with relegation a very real threat.

Eddie Howe’s men currently lie one place from the foot of the table having collected only 11 points from their first 19 games with they, Norwich, Burnley and Watford seemingly engaged in a four-way survival shootout.

The Magpies have drawn up an extensive list of targets, although reports from France suggest they have to date been given little encouragement in their pursuit of Lille defender Sven Botman, while they have also been linked with, among others, Burnley defender James Tarkowski, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

What the papers sayNewcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Sven Botman
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Kieran Trippier
Daily Mail

Newcastle close in on a £12m deal for Kieran Trippier with England star set for a medical after skipping Atletico Madrid training to become Saudi owners' first signing since their takeover

Newcastle United are closing in on the £12million signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. The England right-back missed training in Spain on Tuesday morning and is now due on Tyneside for a medical. Sportsmail understands the Magpies have brokered a deal of £12m plus £3m in add-ons for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Kieran Trippier agrees to join Newcastle United as Saudi money triggers January shopping spree at St James' Park

Kieran Trippier will become the first signing of the new Saudi Arabian era at Newcastle United in an excellent start to their transfer window. As revealed by Telegraph Sport, Newcastle were convinced they would be able to sign the England international from Atlético Madrid this week and despite slower than expected progress, a deal with the Spanish club was finally agreed on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Petersburg#Magpies#Public Investment Fund#Atletico Madrid#Tottenham#Pif#Juventus
Daily Mail

Diego Simeone pays tribute to Kieran Trippier as the defender prepares to depart his Atletico Madrid side and seal a £12m move to Newcastle... admitting he is set to lose a 'very important footballer' in the January transfer window

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits he is set to lose a 'very important footballer' in Kieran Trippier ahead of the defender's proposed move to Newcastle. Trippier, 31, has arrived in Tyneside to undergo a medical ahead of his lucrative switch to St James' Park. Sportsmail understands Newcastle have secured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ‘publicly undermined’ Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea, claims Chris Sutton

Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview “undermined” Thomas Tuchel and has caused unnecessary unrest at Chelsea, says the club’s former striker Chris Hutton. Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday after he revealed he was unhappy with his progress since leaving Inter Milan in the summer. Lukaku met with Tuchel and trained with the first-team squad on Monday and is believed to have accepted he made a mistake by admitting “he was not happy with the situation”. The 28-year-old also stressed his desire to one day return to Inter, although there is considered to be no chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Dion Sanderson back at Wolves as Birmingham announce Teden Mengi signing

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan at Birmingham The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Sky Bet Championship outfit last summer on a deal that was due to last for the whole 2021-22 season.Having made 16 appearances for Blues, he returns to Wolves at a time when Romain Saiss is preparing to represent Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera remain injured.Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s website: “For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development. It prepares him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester City's Joao Cancelo assaulted, injured by 'four cowards'

Joao Cancelo was assaulted in a home robbery that left the Manchester City defender with a cut above his eye. Cancelo posted on Instagram on Thursday to reveal he had jewelry stolen after being attacked by four men. City's players and staff were due to stay in London between their games against Brentford and Arsenal this week but instead returned to Manchester on Wednesday night ahead of the fixture at the Emirates on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal report: Gunners to land Dusan Vlahovic at cut-price deal – thanks to their key bargaining chip giving them an edge over Tottenham

Arsenal are set to bid just £45m for Dusan Vlahovic – considerably cheaper than the £60m fee Tottenham were tipped to pay. That's according to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim that Arsenal hold a key negotiating chip over their bitter north London rivals, when it comes to securing the Fiorentina man.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte yet to speak to Tottenham about January transfer plans

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is waiting for a meeting with the club over transfer plans this month.Conte intends to speak to chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici about how his squad can be improved during the January transfer window, which opened on Saturday.The Italian wanted extra time to evaluate his players and he is now ready to report back on those he wants to move forward with.“My expectation is to speak with my club and then to tell them my opinions,” he said ahead of his first return to Chelsea in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy