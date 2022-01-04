ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan Thompson confirms he fathered child, apologizes to Khloe Kardashian

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Tristan Thompson issued a public apology to his ex-partner, Khloé Kardashian, after confirming he fathered a third child with another woman.

The 30-year-old professional basketball player apologized to Kardashian in a post Monday on Instagram Stories after a paternity test confirmed he fathered a son with Maralee Nichols.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions, Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," Thompson said.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he added.

Thompson previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born Dec. 1. The baby was conceived during his relationship with Kardashian.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," Thompson said.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry," he concluded the post.

Thompson and Kardashian have a 3-year-old daughter together, True. The pair split in June after reconciling in October 2020.

Thompson and Kardashian previously split in 2018 following reports Thompson cheated during Kardashian's pregnancy. The pair split again in 2019 after Thompson's cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

