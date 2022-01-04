ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield Confirms He'll Need Shoulder Surgery

By Ben Pickman
 2 days ago

He has dealt with the injury since Week 2.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield confirmed Monday night he will need offseason surgery to repair the torn labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder, an injury he has dealt with since Week 2.

In mid-October, NFL Network reported Mayfield was expected to need shoulder surgery in the offseason, noting it was possible for him to hold off if he could deal with the pain.

"I'm an extremely competitive guy," Mayfield said Monday night, per ESPN. "Now it's time for me to start looking at what's in the best interest of me and my health."

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday Mayfield will not play in Week 18 and will get the surgery as soon as possible.

Mayfield struggled in Monday's 26–14 loss to Pittsburgh, completing just 16 of his 38 pass attempts for 185 yards. He also tossed two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In addition to the torn labrum, Mayfield has battled left foot soreness and a right knee contusion throughout the season. He also has had to wear a harness on the left shoulder to prevent it from popping out of place again.

Mayfield tore his labrum in Week 2 ,and he re-injured his shoulder in mid-October after taking a hard hit from Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

"I've continued to lay it out on the line when I haven't been healthy and tried to fight for our guys," Mayfield said. "Right now, I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There's no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight."

Mayfield, 26, has thrown for 3,010 yards in 2021, adding 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games. Cleveland (6–8) has been eliminated from postseason contention and will finish its season with a game vs. Cincinnati on Sunday.

