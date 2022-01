BOSTON (CBS) — Week 18 figures to be a weird one in the NFL. Only three total playoff spots remain unclaimed, the top seed in the NFC is clinched, and the top seed in the AFC is as close to being clinched as can be. In terms of final weekend drama, this year may be short on it. That means coaches have decisions to make regarding whether to play their starters or to rest them ahead of the Wild Card round of the playoffs. While seeding (and home games) can be important, the opportunity to take a quasi-bye just before the...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO