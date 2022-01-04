ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

S&P 500, Dow eye record open; Ford shines

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – The Dow and the S&P 500 were set for a record open on Tuesday as worries about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus subsided and travel stocks bounced, while Ford gained on upbeat electric pickup production forecast. Equity markets across the globe bounced for the second...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 2.15% to $1,064.70 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $178.79 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Carnival Corp#Ford F 150#Dow#Reuters#Omicron#Apple Inc#Tesla Inc#Meta Platforms Inc#Netflix Inc#Bank Of America#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Citigroup#Dakota Wealth Management#The Federal Reserve#Ford Motor Co#General Electric Co#Foot Locker Inc
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.06% to $313.22 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.26 short of its 52-week high ($314.48), which the company reached on January 5th.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.02% to $2,754.95 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $264.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Open To Record High On New Manufacturing Data; Apple Hits $3 Trillion Cap

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points. This comes as global markets rallied, adding to Monday’s surge. Energy and economic recovery stocks were among today’s gainers. For instance, Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) shares are up by over 6.46% today as crude prices rose and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) upgraded the oil services company.
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500, Dow Ease From Records, But Media Stocks Support Bullish Bets

Investing.com – The S&P 500 and Dow eased from record highs Thursday, but remained supported by a rise in communication services as media stocks rallied. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and had hit a record of 4,808.52 intraday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1%, or 32 points, after hitting an all-time high of 36,679.44. The Nasdaq was up 0.5%.
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow touch record highs as unemployment claims dip

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow hit all-time highs on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a dip in weekly jobless claims allayed fears over the economic damage from a rampant surge in COVID-19 infections in the United States. The blue-chip Dow was set to rise...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

75K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy