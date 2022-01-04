The New Bit in Gaming: Play and Earn Crypto

Despite the booming nature of the blockchain gaming business, there are still significant gaps. Users have been limited to collectible models due to the earning systems in blockchain games. The video game business is rapidly decentralizing. Play-to-earn (P2E) games are leading the way in terms of new advances nowadays. They've added digital identities, in-game assets, and ownership to the game. These games demonstrate how the physical and digital worlds are linked. While blockchain games are still popular, the majority of them feature collectible models. As the community grows and demand increases, the value of the assets increases. As a result, consumers are compelled to buy and wait, which limits their gaming experience.
