The New Bit in Gaming: Play and Earn Crypto

Mega Raids will feature Mega Aerodactyl for the first time in Pokemon GO from January 7th until February 1st and Mega Abomasnow until January 7th. Raid Hour events will occur from 6 to 7 PM local time every Wednesday next month. Details for the Pokemon Spotlight Hours are here. The January Community Day in Pokemon GO will take place from 11 AM to 5 PM on January 16th with Spheal appearing more frequently in the wild. Details for the Pokemon GO January Community Day are here. The upcoming major Pokemon Legends: Arceus release is near so I expect collaborations and cross promotion in Pokemon GO. Head over to our forum thread for more discussion around Pokémon GO. It is available for free on iOS and Android. What do you think of the state of Pokemon GO this year and what would you like to see in 2022?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO