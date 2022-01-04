ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nimbus CEO Alex Lemberg Explores Blockchain and the Platform's Use Cases

By Navid Ladani
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blockchain can be deployed in several ways, but for many people, its actual uses are extremely complex. If blockchain is implemented, it’s critical to understand its use cases – specifically what it can do and the benefits it offers. This is exactly what Nimbus CEO Alex Lemberg did before developing his...

martechseries.com

Devvio’s Blockchain Platform Found to Consume 3.5 Billion Times Less Energy Than Bitcoin per Transaction

Preliminary findings of third-party ISO evaluation indicate that DevvX is the most energy efficient blockchain available. Devvio, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise blockchain solutions, announced the initial findings of a months-long study of the environmental impact of its DevvX blockchain platform as measured against ISO standards 14040:2006 and 14044:2006. Known as a life cycle assessment (LCA), the comprehensive study involved a systematic analysis of the environmental effects of DevvX throughout its life cycle, with preliminary results demonstrating that the DevvX blockchain platform consumes dramatically less energy than other platforms. According to the third-party analysis, the platform uses approximately 347 million times less than Ethereum and 3.5 billion times less than Bitcoin per transaction.
NFT Platform Opensea Gets $13.3 B Valuation Following Series C Funding

OpenSea, one of the most popular NFT trading platforms, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that, after raising $300 million in Series C funding, the company was now valued at $13.3 billion. The company, which was founded in 2017, has grown rapidly over the past year amid an NFT boom. Despite best efforts to keep up with demand, the site is facing growing pains. Users have reported that the platform often crashes and that there is little customer support. Currently, OpenSea operates with a staff of 90. Going forward, the company will have to weigh its commitment to decentralization while also...
Fintech Focus For January 7, 2022

One Big Thing In Fintech: Here's a fascinating and reassuring stat from the mining industry, as it stand right now it would take more than two years for an attacker with 100% of the network hashrate to completely rewrite the Bitcoin ledger dating back to January 3rd, 2009. Source: Bitcoin...
The 4 Most Exciting New Blockchain Gaming Platforms for 2022

Gaming is a huge industry. And when it's coupled with blockchain and combined with the extremely lucrative NFT sector, it’s clear that the outlook is extremely promising. So it's not really a matter of determining whether or not NFT gaming is going to take off. After all, the NFT market valuation jumped 800% (to $10.7 Billion) in the space of 3 months during 2021.
Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade Looks To Be Coming In 2022: Here's What Changed And How To Prepare

Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) shift towards a layer 2 centric roadmap in 2021 is one of the most significant decisions for Ethereum's network since its inception. Building a decentralized, secure and scalable blockchain is a paradox within the confines of modern technology. The first group to solve this paradox will more than likely be able to attract the vast majority of global value and volume. No pressure.
The Rise of Metaverse Fuels DeFi, Crypto, and Blockchain

Metaverse, a digital place where people work, play, and socialize, could soon be upon us with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (now called Meta) leading the way. But like any breakthrough industry, there is rarely one party that rises to meet the future. One company, Wolf3D raised $1.3 million for Ready Player Me, a cross-game avatar platform for the Metaverse. At the same time, MetaLaunch (ASVA) gained $3.2 million in seed funding and private investment. And that’s not all. According to Crunchbase, many venture capitalists will spend billions more to make the metaverse the new reality. This new iteration of the internet could create enormous opportunities for DeFi companies like WonderFi Technologies (NEO:WNDR) (OTCPK:WONDF), DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO:DEFI) (OTCPK:DEFTF), Voyager Digital (TSX:VOYG) (OTCQX:VYGVF), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COIN), and Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) (TSXV:HIVE), given that Metaverse tokens (MANA, GALA, etc.), the new digital currencies will be mainly transacted by DeFi infrastructure.
Nexo's Antoni Trenchev Thinks Bitcoin Will Rise To $100,000 By Mid-2022

Is Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) going to buck the downtrend and resume its upward trajectory any time soon? Nexo's Antoni Trenchev thinks so. "Everytime that investors in the broader community write off Bitcoin, it outperforms significantly," Trenchev said Sunday on CNBC International's "Street Signs." Trenchev thinks Bitcoin can reach $100,000 by...
My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January

Ethereum has averaged a 55% return in the month of January. The performance of Decentraland's in-world governance token is tethered to the success of its virtual playground with 300,000 monthly active users. Stablecoins like USD Coin offer folks the ability to generate healthy interest on crypto with steady trading prices.
Palantir Technologies Whale Trades For January 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Ethereum-Based NFT Marketplace Raises $300,000,000 in a Round Led by Giant Crypto VC Firm

The Ethereum-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea is now valued at $13.3 billion after investors injected additional capital during its latest round of funding. In a statement, OpenSea CEO and co-founder Devin Finzer is announcing that the firm raised $300 million in the Series C funding round led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Paradigm and global investment manager Coatue.
Airbnb Explores Crypto Payments — CEO Sees 'a Revolution Happening in Crypto'

Popular travel website Airbnb could soon accept cryptocurrencies for payments, CEO Brian Chesky has hinted. “Like the revolution in travel, there is clearly a revolution happening in crypto,” he added. Airbnb’s CEO Says ‘There Is Clearly a Revolution Happening in Crypto’. The CEO of Airbnb, Brian...
TRAVEL
