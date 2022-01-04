ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Baked Dijon Salmon

By Liz DellaCroce
The Lemon Bowl
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild salmon baked in a delicious Dijon sauce and crusted in panko breadcrumbs, all ready in under 20 minutes. Wild salmon is one of my favorite seafoods, or any food, ever. It is readily available, loaded in flavor, extremely nutritious and cooks in under 20 minutes. I love it soy-glazed, spiced...

thelemonbowl.com





