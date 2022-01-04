ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Republicans eye their own 'report' on Jan. 6 attack

By Steve Benen
MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's record related to the Jan. 6 attack is tough to defend. The California Republican initially endorsed an official investigation into the assault on the Capitol before he changed his mind, helped derail the creation of an independent commission that his own point person had helped shape,...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 372

Shannon Manry
2d ago

omg the trumptards need to go. complete lunacy. they do trumps bidding like a mafia boss. they are not doing anything for the American people its all greed and money.

Reply(59)
95
Joplin Scott
2d ago

Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔

Reply(16)
78
kiss my grits61
2d ago

that's it, if the republicans want to downplay the Jan 6 attack, why don't they gather up their own ppl and form their version of what they saw, their own videos phone calls, and what they said to the medias, their medias, but, they better remember that they were there

Reply(7)
41
