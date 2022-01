CRESCO - One good thing about the cold weather in Northeast Iowa is seeing sundogs, which were visible in Cresco and Howard County on Thursday, Jan. 6. According to the National Weather Service, sundogs are colored spots of light that develop due to the refraction of light through ice crystals. They are located approximately 22 degrees either left, right, or both, from the sun, depending on where the ice crystals are present. The colors usually go from red closest to the sun, out to blue on the outside of the sundog. Sundogs are also known as mock suns or parhelia, which means ‘with the sun’.

