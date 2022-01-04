ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

Shooting at Lewisville restaurant fatal for one person, ongoing investigation for the incident that took place last week, police

By Nadia Ferr
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Lewisville, TX – Police are asking for public’s help in identifying and locating a shooting suspect that shot and killed one person last week at Lewisville restaurant.

According to the local authorities, the shooting took place last Thursday in the early morning hours around 2 a.m. at the Chill Bar and Grill near Vista Ridge Mall.

Lewisville police officers were dispatched at the scene following a 911 call in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the 35-year-old Viron Ellison suffering gunshot wounds in critical condition. He was immediately transferred to hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The police learned that the victim was sitting in an outdoor seating area at the restaurant when he was shot and injured by a suspect who fled the scene in what appears to be silver car.

The witnesses, other guests in the restaurants and employees, gave police a vague description of the shooter.

At this point of the investigation, the police don’t have a suspect in the case and are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident or potential suspect is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Once more details are available, we will update the case.

