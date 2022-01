Households shunned pubs, restaurants and bars in December as the rise of the Omicron variant saw people spending near-record amounts in supermarkets and celebrating the festive period at home, according to new supermarket data.Researchers at Kantar found that sales hit £11.7 billion in December – just 0.2% down on the record-breaking same month a year ago when strict restrictions were in place.However, part of the impressive sales results was due to rising inflation, with supermarket prices now 3.5% up – a rate of food price inflation not seen since January 2018.Sales in the 12 weeks to Boxing day were also...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO