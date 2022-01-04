Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
CINCINNATI — It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that...www.wlwt.com
It was so cold and snowy that year your brain can barely remember it, until you see pictures of extreme conditions. Water in houses froze. Woke up to snow blown into house through storm windows. I tell my son 77 and 78 were so brutal if you didn't live through it you may not really believe how bad it was.
I can attest to that being the most brutal winter in my 65 years. We had 15 foot snow drifts in our back yard and we lost the driveway from the end of January until late March, with just a walkpath to the top and going up it we would steady ourselves by raising our arms up to hold onto to snow on either side
That was an amazing sight to see, especially to live through a blizzard in OHIO.
