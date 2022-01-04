ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI — It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that...

www.wlwt.com

Comments / 26

Carole Campbell
2d ago

It was so cold and snowy that year your brain can barely remember it, until you see pictures of extreme conditions. Water in houses froze. Woke up to snow blown into house through storm windows. I tell my son 77 and 78 were so brutal if you didn't live through it you may not really believe how bad it was.

Reply(1)
14
Richard Turner
2d ago

I can attest to that being the most brutal winter in my 65 years. We had 15 foot snow drifts in our back yard and we lost the driveway from the end of January until late March, with just a walkpath to the top and going up it we would steady ourselves by raising our arms up to hold onto to snow on either side

Reply(1)
10
Chuck Carter
2d ago

That was an amazing sight to see, especially to live through a blizzard in OHIO.

Reply
8
 

