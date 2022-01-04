West Middle School students are showing off their investment skills right now. Several of its students swept the top three spots in a state-wide stock market competition last month.

The students competed against 45 other teams throughout Colorado in a simulation; they were given "$100,000" to invest in at least three stocks, with no one stock consisting of more than 30 percent of their portfolio, over a course of 10 weeks. The simulation was put on by the SIMFA Foundation.

First-place went to 8 th graders Torrin Wetherby, Patrick Leonard-Brown and Malachi Redfern. Second-place went to 6 th graders Michael Straw and Jacob Brosseau. Third-place went to 6 th grader Tennessee Pekari.

Do you know a remarkable student, teacher or program at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com .

The post The School Buzz: D-11 middle schoolers sweep CO stock market competition appeared first on KRDO .