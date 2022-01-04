ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The School Buzz: D-11 middle schoolers sweep CO stock market competition

By Josh Helmuth
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBjDG_0dcNioKP00

West Middle School students are showing off their investment skills right now. Several of its students swept the top three spots in a state-wide stock market competition last month.

The students competed against 45 other teams throughout Colorado in a simulation; they were given "$100,000" to invest in at least three stocks, with no one stock consisting of more than 30 percent of their portfolio, over a course of 10 weeks. The simulation was put on by the SIMFA Foundation.

First-place went to 8 th graders Torrin Wetherby, Patrick Leonard-Brown and Malachi Redfern. Second-place went to 6 th graders Michael Straw and Jacob Brosseau. Third-place went to 6 th grader Tennessee Pekari.

Do you know a remarkable student, teacher or program at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com .

The post The School Buzz: D-11 middle schoolers sweep CO stock market competition appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Olympic City USA program providing free soccer to 300 Colorado Springs kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A program providing free soccer for children across Colorado Springs is back for a second year. Created by Olympic City USA and funded by the Dakota Foundation, with support from the Children's Hospital Colorado and the Shuck Foundation, the program waives the registration fee for the first 300 kids to The post Olympic City USA program providing free soccer to 300 Colorado Springs kids appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Players on the Colorado College hockey team have concerns about getting the Covid-19 booster shot

The Colorado College hockey team left for their weekend trip against Miami of Ohio on Wednesday. Three players didn't make the trip because they tested positive for Covid-19. All fully vaccinated students at C.C. are required to get the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot. The Gazette reported on Monday that more than half the players on The post Players on the Colorado College hockey team have concerns about getting the Covid-19 booster shot appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy