Upstate university only allowing vaccinated students back on campus

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

Furman University will welcome students back to in-person classes next Monday, but only those who have been vaccinated and have gotten their booster shots.

To quote the University's official statement: "According to the CDC director, data from South Africa and the United Kingdom demonstrate that vaccine effectiveness against infection decreases to approximately 35-percent. A COVID-19 vaccine booster dose restores effectiveness against infection to 75-percent." That message headlined on the school's website adds that a desire to maintain less restrictive campus operations led officials to require eligible students to obtain a booster vaccination no later than January 11th."

The statement says faculty and staff will get detailed instructions from the university's human resources department next week.
Meanwhile students are instructed to email copies of their vaccination cards to a Furman-customized address at Prisma Health.

