ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDS3M_0dcNii2300

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists were stranded all night in snow and freezing temperatures along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after a crash involving six tractor-trailers in Virginia, where authorities were struggling Tuesday to reach them.

Both directions of traffic on I-95 came to a standstill Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. “Crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them,” the agency tweeted at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that his team responded through the night alongside state police, transportation and emergency management officials. “An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed. While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95,” he added.

NC trooper dies after own brother responds to traffic stop, hits trooper and detained driver

Crews were working to remove stopped trucks, plow snow, de-ice the roadway and guide stranded motorists to the nearest exits along the U.S. East Coast’s main north-south highway, the transportation agency said.

“We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes. In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulatd around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination,” said Marcie Parker, the agency’s Fredericksburg District engineer.

The tractor-trailer collision Monday afternoon caused no injuries, but brought traffic to a standstill, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.

Between 7 to 11 inches of snow accumulated in the area during Monday’s blizzard , according to the National Weather Service, and thousands of accidents and stranded vehicles were reported throughout central and northern Virginia. As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police said troopers had responded to more than 2,000 calls for service due to treacherous road conditions.

Compounding the challenges, traffic cameras went offline as much of central Virginia lost power in the storm, VDOT said. More than 281,000 customers remained without electricity on Tuesday, according to poweroutage.us.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Emily Clementson, a truck driver, told NBC Washington. She urged stuck motorists to ask truck drivers if they have food or water to share, since many carry extra supplies in case they get stranded.

The agency tweeted to the stranded drivers on Monday that reinforcements were arriving from other states to help get them moving again.

“We wish we had a timetable, ETA or an educated guess on when travel will resume on I-95. It’s at a standstill in our area with multiple incidents,” the tweet read. “Its frustrating & scary. Please know our crews don’t stop. Crews will work 24/7 until ALL state-maintained roads are safe for travel.”

State police had warned people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially as evening and freezing temperatures set in.

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID right now?

“Due to the heavy snowfall concentrated in that area, road conditions rapidly turned treacherous for commercial and passenger vehicles,” state police reported in a press release. “VSP troopers, wreckers, and VDOT crews continue to work as quickly as the weather and roads will safely permit to get stuck vehicles cleared and traffic moving again on I-95.”

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, who lives in Richmond, tweeted Tuesday morning that he was among those stranded.

“I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol,” he tweeted, along with a photo showing how his car has been boxed in between three tractor-trailers.

The stranded motorists included NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman, who spoke on NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday via video feed from his car, with a dog in the back seat. He said he’d been stuck about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Washington, D.C., since 8 p.m. Monday.

“I don’t have any food or water. I have gas, but how long is that going to last?” said Lederman, a former White House reporter for The Associated Press.

All night, it turned out. At around daybreak, VDOT announced that it was beginning to try to reach the stranded motorists.

“We started to see a lot of drivers turning their cars off to conserve gas, people running out of food and water, kids and pets holed up for so many hours, people letting their pets out of the car to try to walk them on the street. And in the meantime, no signs of any emergency vehicles that we could see,” Lederman added. “You really start to think if there was a medical emergency, someone that was out of gas and out of heat — you know it’s 26 degrees and there’s no way that anybody can get to you in this situation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Feeding the 500: Maryland bakery truck driver goes viral after handing out loaves of bread to snowed-in motorists on two-mile stretch of Virginia's I-95 during snowstorm

A devout Maryland bakery truck driver answered the prayers of hundreds of starving drivers by handing out loaves of bread to those trapped on a snow-clogged Virginia highway. In a now-viral video, Ron Hill, 60, can be seen gingerly walking over the ice-covered roadway to deliver bread from his Schmidt Baking Company truck early Tuesday morning - after Monday's crippling snowstorm turned a 50-mile stretch of I-95 between Washington, DC and Richmond, Virginia, into a parking lot for more than 24 hours.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Virginia preps for more bad weather amid storm of questions

With more bad weather looming, Virginia officials sought to reassure the public Thursday as they reacted to harsh criticism of their response to a snowstorm earlier this week that left hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 in frigid temperatures.In contrast to his response to Monday's storm, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in advance of the wintry weather that is expected to move into the state late Thursday, and he asked the Virginia National Guard for assistance. The measures are necessary this time, his office said, because of the lingering effects of the first storm....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Tim Kaine
The Independent

DC to be hit with another snowstorm

Washington DC will be hit with heavy snowfall just days after a snowstorm brought the US Capital to a standstill. Forecasts show that that between two and four inches could fall during Thursday night into Friday morning after more than a foot of snow fell in some areas earlier this week, with Huntington, Maryland southeast of DC reporting 15.5 inches of snow on Monday. Hundreds of motorists were stuck on Interstate 95 in northern Virginia for more than 24 hours earlier this week as the storm caused dozens of accidents and brought traffic to a halt, trapping drivers, some...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Light snow and colder air return to Central Ohio

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect later today for southern Ohio, including Pike, Jackson and Athens counties, and a Winter Storm Warning extends along upper Ohio River counties. A light coating of snow will fall early this evening in central Ohio, totaling less than an inch, but 2- 3 inches are expected across the southern and far eastern counties, creating hazardous travel conditions.
ATHENS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Truck Drivers#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Ap#Vadot#Virginians#Nc
NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers tonight, cold Friday ahead for Columbus area

Tonight: Snow showers early, mostly cloudy, cold, low 13. Snow showers are falling across our area on the coldest day of the season so far. Because temps have stayed below normal freezing since last night, we will see all the snow sticking this evening. Most of the snow will be light and put down a light coating across the city. As we head closer to US-22, we will see around an inch or a little higher totals south.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s Girl Named Tom share ‘big dreams’ with Ellen DeGeneres

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Ohio trio Girl Named Tom made history with winning Season 21 of “The Voice” in December, siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about that whirlwind moment and their future plans. DeGeneres shared...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Booster shots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - Federal regulators are now recommending COVID-19 booster shots for Americans as young as 12. Some Central Ohio parents hope the expanded eligibility will help keep their students in school. https://nbc4i.co/3G6H3Vo.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Property protection website

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--The Franklin County Auditor's Office hopes to give property owners peace of mind with an extra layer of protection against title theft and fraud. https://nbc4i.co/3JYNg8a.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Non-essential surgeries postponed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - To deal with rising hospitalizations amidst the current COVID-19 surge, hospitals are taking steps they took earlier in the pandemic. https://nbc4i.co/3qOFc0I.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One-on-one with Tim Ryan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–President Biden held former President Donald Trump responsible for the January 6 insurrection, and accused the former president and his supporters of holding a “dagger at the throat of America.” https://nbc4i.co/3EWhh4E.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Families frustrated with move to remote learning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--Columbus City Schools is four days back from break and is still juggling staffing issues due to coronavirus and is pushing some school buildings to go virtual. https://nbc4i.co/3F3qzvV.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter weather in central Ohio

As snow moves through central and southeastern Ohio, it is the only county so far to declare a snow emergency. NBC4 will update this story Thursday and Friday as needed. https://nbc4i.co/3G8cXkb.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy