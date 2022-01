Sure, technology can add great things to our lives, enhancing our ability to understand the world around us and be better versions of ourselves. Yet too few people celebrate the many ways tech can take that all away from us. Good news! No more will we live this wondrous world of plenty! Introducing Diminished Reality, where all that good stuff is sucked away, leaving the boring, plain meatspace we all lived before Pokemon Go and augmented reality transported us somewhere magical -- call it 1971, if you will.

