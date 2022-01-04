ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

AgroScout Acquires the Assets of TerrAvion to Broaden its Imagery Capabilities in Agro Data Management

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgroScout agro analytics platform, announced that it acquired the assets of TerrAvion, a market leader in imagery data management for agriculture. The acquisition fuels AgroScout’s high-resolution agriculture aerial imagery capabilities and agro data artificial intelligence for a wide range of crops. Effective immediately, current AgroScout and TerrAvion clients will have...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Anomalo Partners with Snowflake to Help Enterprises Trust Their Data

Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to help customers trust the data they use to make decisions and build products. The combination provides customers with a way to monitor the quality of the data in any table in Snowflake’s platform without writing code, configuring rules, or setting thresholds.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Instaclustr Highlights 3 Key Trends Shaping Enterprise Data Strategy in 2022

ML-powered predictive analytics, data meshes, and strengthening open source communities will be among the most transformative trends affecting how enterprises leverage and benefit from data this year. Instaclustr, which helps organizations deliver applications at scale by operating and supporting their open source data infrastructure, today announced three accelerating trends the...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Duck Creek Technologies and Experian Partner on Unique Initiative to Enhance Customer Experience and Insurer Risk Data

Duck Creek Technologies announced that it has entered into a partnership with global information services company Experian which will help general insurance providers in the U.K. market to enhance the quality of their underwriting and claims handling, delivering more detailed risk profiles through enhanced consumer data. The partnership will deliver...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stagwell (STGW) Completes Acquisition Of Instrument, Fast-Growing Digital Transformation Company

Fully aligns leadership team with Stagwell’s digital growth strategy and supports future of agency as part of the network. Stagwell Inc. announced it has acquired the remaining 49% of Instrument, a leading digital brand and experience innovation company. Founded in Portland, Oregon, Instrument is one of Stagwell’s fastest growing agencies and employs over 400 people working on clients including Nike, Google, Salesforce and Epic Games. Stagwell’s predecessor company, MDC Partners, had acquired 51% of Instrument in 2018.
PORTLAND, OR
martechseries.com

Nuance Earns Top Spot in Opus Research 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Report

Nuance named as market leader with Nuance Gatekeeper accurately authenticating voiceprints faster than any other vendor. Nuance® Communications, Inc. today announced it was named the market Leader in Opus Research’s 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Report.1 Nuance Gatekeeper, a cloud–native biometric security solution that authenticates legitimate persons and detects fraudsters wherever and however they engage with brands, was recognized for its product completeness and flexibility, ranked highest among the 21 vendors evaluated in the report.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

LucidLink Adds Key Executives to Accelerate Productivity and Collaboration for Remote Content Creators

Storage, enterprise, and cloud technology veterans Umesh Maheshwari, Joel Davis, and Adam Kranitz join the company’s executive team. LucidLink, an innovative SaaS solution delivering high-performance remote collaboration to the world’s largest brands and creative professionals, today announced several key leadership appointments of storage and enterprise technology executives to support the company’s growth. Umesh Maheshwari has been named chief scientist, Joel Davis as vice president of global sales, and Adam Kranitz joins the company as vice president of marketing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rockerbox Measures Over $1.5 Billion in Total Ad Spend in 2021 to Enable Data-Driven Marketing at the World’s Leading DTC Brands

Customer growth, platform innovations and new partnerships propel market momentum in record-setting year. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, announced today that 2021 resulted in record-setting growth, including measuring over $1.5 billion in total marketing spend across its customer base. The company now serves over 150 of the world’s leading e-commerce companies, such as FIGS, On, Tracksmith, and Rothy’s.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

HawkEye 360 Adds Leidos as Investor to Bring Series D Round to $150 Million

Leidos enters into strategic partnership to develop advanced collaborative analytics leveraging HawkEye 360’s unique RF intelligence data. HawkEye 360 Inc., the world’s leading commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, today announced it has added Leidos as an investor and strategic partner in a second close of its Series D round. The $5 million investment from Leidos brings the total value of Series D funding to $150 million. As a strategic partner, Leidos will use its expertise in developing advanced analytics to leverage HawkEye 360’s unique RF geospatial intelligence data.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fuze Releases Platform Updates to Strengthen Evolving Hybrid Worker Needs

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced platform updates built to deliver enhanced communication and collaboration, as well as streamlined workflows for Fuze users and administrators in the expanding hybrid workforce. These upgrades include new Fuze Contact Center features, as well as updates to Fuze’s Microsoft Teams integration, Fuze’s Call Flow Manager, and emergency services for workers.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

iProov Announces $70M Investment from Sumeru Equity Partners

Silicon Valley growth fund provides leader in online biometric face authentication with fuel for rapid growth as demand accelerates. iProov, the world leader in online biometric face authentication, announced a $70 million (USD) growth investment from Sumeru Equity Partners (“Sumeru”). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mark Kilens,...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Strategies for Digital Assets Management

The world has gone digital due to advancements in technology, innovation, and research. It’s safe to say we are in the digital age where virtually everything is carried out online. Digital assets are one of such things that are 21st century relevant in all industries and sectors of the world, the business sector inclusive. The most important strategy is having a digital asset management software which creates an enabling environment and is also user-friendly. And when you need all these perks, look no further than Daminion. Once this software specification is found your digital assets management dreams can finally come to fruition.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

MetaFD: The World’s First By-Invitation-Only Staking-As-A-Service (STaaS) Platform

MetaFD is the world’s first by-invitation-only STaaS (Staking-As-A-Service) that allows token holders to create sustainable earnings through stable staking and social sharing. MetaFD makes it possible for crypto investors to create sustainable earnings between 39% to 60% per year through stable staking and earn up to 20% profit sharing...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Nosto Acquired SearchNode, Adding Ecommerce Search to its Commerce Experience Platform

Company Announces Second Acquisition, Affirming Position as Market Leader in Shopify Plus Ecosystem. Nosto, an AI-powered commerce experience platform, announced it had acquired SearchNode, a global cloud-based ecommerce search technology company. This transaction marks the second acquisition for Nosto, after completing the acquisition of Stackla Visual UGC in May 2021.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Magnite Strengthens Audience Data Capabilities With Addition of Nth Party Team

Seasoned Data Engineers Join Leading Independent SSP. Magnite , the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, announced it is bringing on the team from Nth Party, a startup developing cryptographic software for secure audience data sharing and analysis. The move reinforces Magnite’s ongoing commitment to build leading identity and audience solutions for sellers and buyers. Under the terms of the deal, Nth Party’s team of 7 employees, including 5 engineers, will report to Magnite’s Vice President of Engineering Robert Lyons. Financial terms were not disclosed.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Direct Marketing Solutions Announces Acquisition to Expand Operations Coast-to-Coast

Company’s East and West locations solidify commitment to providing best-in-class service to clients. Direct Marketing Solutions (DMS), a world-class, integrated direct marketing company and one of the largest marketing mailers on the West Coast, announced the acquisition of Mailing Services of Pittsburgh’s (MSP) Freedom, Pennsylvania plant assets, expanding the company’s reach to the Eastern part of the United States.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Companies Reduce Emissions by up to 19% Through Digital Tools, New Report From Schneider Electric and CNBC Shows

70% of emissions reduction are achievable with existing, proven and competitive technologies1. Swire Properties, IBM, Jacobs, IHG Hotels, and Tata Power share benefits of digital innovation. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and 3-D modeling are key to supporting existing transformations as viable solutions to overcome climate challenges. Schneider Electric, the...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

GoodData Adds Advanced Analytics to the Freshworks Marketplace

Freshworks customers gain the ability to leverage GoodData’s leading analytical offerings directly in the Freshdesk modern customer experience solution. GoodData, the leader in data and analytics infrastructure, today announced its new app on the Freshworks Marketplace to provide a powerful and scalable solution designed to accelerate the use and application of analytics for Freshworks customers.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

M-Files Launches Smart Content Migration with New Intelligence Service Offering

Smart Migration Improves Efficiencies by Enabling Customers to Intelligently Find and Move Documents from External Repositories. M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the launch of M-Files Smart Migration, an intelligence service which combines M-Files’ leading information management expertise with metadata-driven automation to help customers migrate information into the M-Files information platform more intelligently and cost-effectively.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

springbig and Olla Announce Fully Integrated E-commerce Loyalty Partnership

Springbig, the leading provider of marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced its loyalty integration with Olla, the industry’s most customizable cannabis e-commerce platform. For retailers using Olla and springbig, this integration enables new consumers to enroll in a retailers’ loyalty programs and for existing members to access and redeem available points and rewards at checkout. Retailers can now offer loyal customers more ways to earn reward points on purchases made online or at physical retail locations, with customized incentives to boost repeat purchases.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Veriff Joins AWS Partner Network

Veriff accelerates its AI-powered identity verification platform’s journey to the cloud with AWS. Veriff, a global identity verification (IDV) provider, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). By joining the APN as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, Veriff becomes part of the global community of Partners leveraging the network to build cloud-based solutions and services for customers across a number of industries.
TECHNOLOGY

