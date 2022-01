MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – Florida hospitals are seeing kids coming in and testing positive for both the flu and COVID-19. It’s being called “flurona” and it’s concerning doctors. “There is now both very high influenza activity and very high COVID activity, there is the option that someone will be infected with both,” Nadav Davidovitch, director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University in Israel, told CNN on Tuesday. Davidovitch added, “I don’t think this is going to be a common situation, but that’s something to consider.” Israel confirmed its first case of the so-called flurona last Thursday. It was identified in an unvaccinated...

