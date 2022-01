ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The pomp surrounding Ken Welch's inauguration Thursday will be more muted given the circumstance of COVID-19. St. Petersburg's mayor-elect this week announced he tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated and boosted — and having contracted the virus last fall. Regardless, history will be made when he's sworn in virtually as the city's first Black mayor.

