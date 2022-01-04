Upcoming Miller South Production

Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian known for starring on Full House and hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos, died Sunday, the Orlando Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 65. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the department’s statement read. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” TMZ was first to report the news. The Philadelphia native got his start with a stint on CBS’ The Morning Program in 1987, just before landing his breakout role as Danny Tanner on ABC’s popular family sitcom Full House, which ran from fall 1987 through May 1995. More to come.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO