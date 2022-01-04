Searching for Meaning

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is a millennial? A representative unit of a uniquely beleaguered and interconnected generation whose growth from child to adult coincided with the catastrophic deterioration of the environment, systems of government and finance, the nature of truth, etc.? One among a coddled cabal of whiners and manipulators whose laziness is outdone...

www.gawker.com

Literary Hub

Meghan Sullivan and Paul Blaschko on the Search for Meaning

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Meghan Sullivan and Paul Blaschko, co-authors of The Good Life Method:...
ENTERTAINMENT
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Who was Peter Bogdanovich and what was his cause of death?

OSCAR nominated director, Peter Bogdanovich passed away on Thursday, January 6 of 2021. Bogdanovich directed films such as Paper Moon, The Last Picture Show, and At Long Last Love. Who was Peter Bogdanovich?. Peter Bogdanovich directed multiple Hollywood films and network television shows throughout his lengthy career. His acclaimed movies...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

A New Biopic Celebrates the Journey of Jean-Michel Basquiat as a Black Artist

A new biopic titled Samo Lives is dedicated to the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, a prominent Black artist in the 1980s whose journey was cut short at the age of 27. One of the headers of Neo-expressionism, Basquiat, at the mere age of 22, was the youngest artist to exhibit at New York’s Whitney Biennial. His painting Untitled sold for $110.5 million USD at an auction back in 2017, deeming it one of the most expensive artworks as of late. The contemporary artist will be played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the new film directed by Julius Onah. They have previously teamed up on the 2019 blockbuster Luce.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay Is ‘All For’ Plastic Surgery—But She Prefers the ‘Natural Look’

With more than 30 years in Hollywood, Mariska Hargitay‘s plastic surgery opinions have changed over time. Though Hargitay, who is best known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, hasn’t confirmed any procedures she’s done, she’s made it known that she’s not opposed to plastic surgery by any means—though she does prefer the more “natural look.” Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0.00+ Buy Now In an interview with Ladies Home Journal in March 2013, Hargitay revealed that she used to be “against” plastic surgery, but has warmed up to the idea of it as she became older....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Tribute Programming Set At OWN

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network said Friday that it will pay tribute to Sidney Poitier with a a day of special programming Sunday that includes the iconic actor’s 2000 and 2007 appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show and an airing of his 1967 film To Sir, With Love. Poitier, the groundbreaking and Oscar-winning actor and civil rights activist, died Friday at age 94. The network also said that it will air the 2015 special Oprah Winfrey Presents: Legends Who Paved the Way featuring Poitier at a gala honoring “some of the legendary men and extraordinary women of the civil rights movement who made...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Family Statement: “A Devoted And Loving Husband, Adoring Father, Always Put Family First”

Following a day of tributes to the actor Sidney Poitier, his large family has issued a more personal statement on their fond memories of his warm relations with them. They also noted that his faith in humanity never faltered, “…so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back. Statement from the Poitier family: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

50 Cent Has The Top 3 Television Shows In U.S. Black Households

50 Cent has reinvented himself as one of the most powerful figures in television, as the rap star-turned-producer and executive has built numerous hit shows from the ground up. Never one to shy away from a self-congratulatory moment, Fif took to social media to share the news that he now has the Top 3 rated television shows in Black households in the United States. “They can’t fu*k with me i’m #1 #2 and #3 ?BOOM.?” the Queens, N.Y. native wrote in the caption of a post on Instagram sharing the list of highest-rated cable scripted shows. Numerous stars hopped in the...
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES

