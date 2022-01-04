ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Elderly woman saves swan stranded on a bridge with her bare hands

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069i7u_0dcNg2so00

An elderly woman in Berlin, Germany, saved a swan on a bridge - with her bare hands.

On Monday, Marcy Mendelson, a documentary filmmaker and fine art photographer, took to social media to post the video of the act of courage from the woman who got the swan back to where it needed to be.

In the video, you see someone walking along the Admiral Brücke bridge when an older woman walks up beside the swan, that seems a bit lost.

Then in an instant, the older woman gabs at the swan’s wings and a leg to hold it steady, as it seemed taken aback by the interaction.

Soon after, the woman, still holding the swan, hoists it up and over the bridge and lets it go back into the water.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As the elderly woman began to walk away from the scene, some onlookers gathered around, presumably to see if the swan was OK, which it was.

The swan flapped its wings and carried on floating across the water.

People took to comments of the Twitter video to commend the heroism.

“Never, EVER underestimate grannies in improbably big coats. They’re hiding superpowers under all that insulation,” someone wrote.

“Any of you who’ve had to deal with free-roaming swans know how much of a BOSS this lady is,” another added.

A third wrote: “A woman performing heroics without hesitation. She just got it done and went on her way. Magnificent.”

Mendelson also took to her Instagram to address the situation and upload two more clips and a photo.

She noted that the elderly lady appears “in inclement weather to sit by the bridge & sell newspapers” and got up from her stool to save the adolescent swan from its predicament.

Mendelson further noted that the swan “miscalculated its landing & found itself trapped on #admiralbrücke unable to figure out how to return to the water.”

But with the help of the heroic woman, the swan found its way home.

“As I thanked her, she [elderly woman] smiled a near toothless smile with the brightest blue eyes I’ve ever seen,” Mendelson noted.

Swans are reportedly dangerous birds that can injure people. According to the Bird Watching United States of America website, swans might become aggressive if another animal or human comes near their nest.

They might hiss and flap their wings repeatedly when it happens.

The website also notes that the swans are defensive more than aggressive and will attack if they feel that something threatens their young or nesting area.

Comments / 9

Calypso
2d ago

Thank you! ❤ The world needs more people like you! I always try to help animals in distress. Be kind.

Reply(4)
10
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Man jumps off bridge, saves toddler floating in car seat

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Maryland man is being recognized as a hero for saving a toddler from the Assawoman Bay in May. Jonathan Bauer had been driving with his daughter over a bridge in Ocean City when he saw a 2-year-old girl in the Assawoman Water 30-feet-below. At...
OCEAN CITY, MD
TheDailyBeast

20 Otters Bite Man 26 Times in 10 Seconds in Brutal Attack

A British man says he is lucky to be alive after a romp of 20 otters brutally attacked him in a Singapore park. Graham George Spencer described his harrowing ordeal to the Straits Times, saying the otters bit his ankles, legs, and buttocks some 26 times in an attack that lasted a mere 10 seconds. Spencer says he was taking a morning stroll through the park when a jogger apparently startled them as they were crossing the footpath in front of him. The otters then “went crazy,” according to Spencer’s account, and lunged at him instead of the runner. “I actually thought I was going to die,” he said. “They were going to kill me.” He was saved when a friend who was in front of him ran toward the attacking otters and screamed at them. “If it wasn’t for my friend, I don’t think I’d still be here,” he told a local news outlet. “I’d be dead.” People in Singapore have been grappling with their love for the adorable critters that have become emboldened and increasingly aggressive during COVID lockdown measures.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Hero Dog Saves Hiker Stranded in Mountains by Lying on Him for 13 Hours

An 8-month-old dog saved a stranded hiker in the Croatian mountains this week, keeping him warm and safe until first responders could get to them, local media reported. The dog, an Alaskan Malamute called North, lay on top of Grga Brkic for 13 hours after the man fell and injured himself while climbing down a slope along the Velebit mountain range. Two other hikers on the trail, unable to reach North and Brkic, doubled back for help. “Friendship and love between man and dog knows no boundaries,” the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service said in a Facebook post. When almost 30 rescuers arrived on the scene, North had “curled up with him and warmed him with his body,” the service explained, adding, “From this example we can all learn about caring for one another.” North himself was uninjured. “This little dog is a real miracle,” his owner told a Croatian newspaper.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bromsgrove mother at bedside, of son, five, after Italy crash

A five-year-old boy is in a medically-induced coma in Italy after being injured in a car crash while visiting his father at Christmas. A fundraising campaign is under way to support family members who have flown out to be at the bedside of Dominic, from Bromsgrove, Worcestershire. His mother, Jordan...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swans#Newspapers#Birds#Germany#Public Safety#Accident#Twitter#Instagram
Lake Oswego Review

Elderly woman killed in N. Portland house fire

The name of the victim who died late Friday was not immediately released by Portland Fire & Rescue.An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in North Portland on Friday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a report of a residential fire at 6405 N. Greeley just before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from a single-story residence. The first engine company forced the front door open to attack the fire and search for victims. When crews entered the structure,...
PORTLAND, OR
Boston Globe

Elderly woman dies in 3-alarm fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — An elderly woman was killed in a 3-alarm fire in Cambridge Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire was in a building on Webster Avenue, fire officials tweeted. Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney confirmed that the woman, whose name was withheld, died on the second floor of the three-decker wood-frame residence.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
New York Post

81-year-old woman attacked while attempting to save her dog from a bear

An 81-year-old woman was distraught Tuesday after she futilely tried to fight off a bear as it fatally attacked one of her beloved dogs outside her New Jersey home, police said. The elderly woman suffered head and leg injuries while trying to snatch her English springer spaniel from the bear’s...
ACCIDENTS
Essence

Sixth-Grader Saves Choking Classmate And Elderly Woman From House Fire In Same Day

Just light work for Oklahoma hero, Dayvon Johnson, 11, saving two lives in the same day with a skill he learned from YouTube. Not all heroes wear capes. Some are children with good hearts that happen to be in the right place at the right time. Earlier this month, a sixth-grader from Oklahoma, Dayvon Johnson performed the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate. Then, that same day, Dayvon rescued an elderly woman from a burning house.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
UPI News

Family's Rudolph decoration repeatedly attacked by real deer

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman said the red-nosed Rudolph decoration has proven to be an irresistible target for aggressive local deer, despite its incandescent snout. Arlene Chmelyk of Fort Nelson said her family first repurposed the 3D archery target, made in the size and shape of a...
ANIMALS
uticaphoenix.net

Woman dies after she was attacked by a sheep while

BOLTON — A Massachusetts woman who was volunteering at a farm was killed Saturday after a sheep attacked her, police said. Kim Taylor, 73, a retired nurse, was feeding livestock alone in a pen at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, around 27 miles west of Boston, when a sheep repeatedly rammed her, according to a Police Department news release.
BOLTON, MA
Indy100

Indy100

148K+
Followers
7K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy