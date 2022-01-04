Horn Lake court-ordered to approve plans for local mosque in anti-Muslim bias lawsuit

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A Federal Court has ordered the City of Horn Lake to approve plans for a mosque on Church Rd. This order comes after the city denied repeated requests from the mosque’s cofounders.

FOX13 spoke to one of the cofounders of the mosque about his reaction to the court decree. The mosque will cover 79 acres. Maher Abuirshaid, one of the cofounders of the mosque, said that when he saw the Federal Court decree, he was overjoyed.

”I am excited and happy, and this is how I feel this morning. It’s a pretty day from all aspects, especially the approval,” Abuirshaid said.

Abuirshaid told FOX13 that he was disappointed when the city denied the proposed Abraham House of God mosque in February 2021.

The mosque founders and the ACLU sued on the grounds that their religious freedom and Constitutional rights had been violated after the city said the proposal was denied due to traffic concerns, water concerns, and concerns that loudspeakers would be installed in the mosque for a call to prayer.

That was never was part of the plan, according to Aburshaid.

“You know, we want to prove to everyone that this mosque and this site, what we are going to build, is for the betterment of the community in general, you know,” Abuirshaid said.

The court has also ordered the city to pay $25,000 to Aburshaid and other founders for expenses incurred in an appeal of the planned mosque. Mayor Alan Latimer said he couldn’t speak to the ruling for legal reasons.

Neighbors near the mosque didn’t want to go on camera Tuesday, but some said they liked the idea, and some didn’t.

Abuirshaid said plans are to break ground on the mosque in the spring.

”From my perspective, mosques, they create good people. Like a church, if you go to church, you become a better person. Same thing with a mosque,” Abuirshaid said

