Power Book II: Ghost - Season 3 - Keesha Sharp to Co-Star

Keesha Sharp, who starred as Trish Murtaugh in the Fox police comedy-drama series Lethal Weapon, has landed a role in the upcoming third season of Power Book II: Ghost. According to Deadline, Sharp will join Starz‘s Power spinoff series as Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty. She will star alongside Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq James St. Patrick, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Melanie Liburd as Caridad “Carrie” Milgram, and Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada.
Comments / 0