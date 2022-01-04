ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

COVID-19 testing held at RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RRSk_0dcNf2qb00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee is testing individuals for COVID-19 during the month of January.

EXPLAINER: What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

The test site located at 5 W Main Street in Chicopee is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through January for PCR COVID tests. The tests are for city residents and employees.

Free at-home test kits were distributed to 15,000 Chicopee residents from the Baker Administration in December. The RiverMills Senior Center no longer has the rapid tests available.

WWLP

Holyoke mask mandate in effect

Holyoke is re-implementing their COVID-19 indoor mask mandate Thursday. Businesses are in charge of enforcing the mandate and can be charged up to $300 a day for not complying.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Schools see sharp spike in COVID-19 cases

A total of 51,100 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in students and staff of Massachusetts schools over the past two weeks, more than two-and-a-half times the number of new infections logged in the previous two-week span.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

