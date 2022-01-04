COVID-19 testing held at RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The RiverMills Senior Center in Chicopee is testing individuals for COVID-19 during the month of January.

The test site located at 5 W Main Street in Chicopee is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through January for PCR COVID tests. The tests are for city residents and employees.

Free at-home test kits were distributed to 15,000 Chicopee residents from the Baker Administration in December. The RiverMills Senior Center no longer has the rapid tests available.

