Phoenix Suns fans have clamored for Devin Booker to be named to the Western Conference All-Star team as a non-replacement player, and this could be the year. The NBA released its first look at how fans are voting on Thursday that featured Devin Booker at No. 5 in the Western Conference with 338,526 votes and Chris Paul at No. 6 for all guards with 315,912 votes. Deandre Ayton came in at No. 10 for all front court players with 177,115 votes.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO