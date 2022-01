Anthony Johnson made his debut back at Bellator 258 when he had a comeback knockout against Jose Augusto. Johnson was hurt early in the fight but came back to win and was in line to fight Vadim Nemkov for the Bellator Light Heavyweight title as well as a spot in the Grand Prix finals but he was forced out due to an undisclosed illness. That same illness has not allowed him to come back to the sport since and it may not be happening anytime soon, unfortunately.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO