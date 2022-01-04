13th Annual Madisen's Match set for March

Pro tennis stars will once again make their way to Southwest Florida for one of the country's best charity tennis events.

The 13th Annual Madisen’s Match charity event will return March 19-20. The tennis extravaganza will feature a VIP luau celebration and auction on Saturday, March 19 at Fiddlesticks Country Club.

Money raised from the auction go to benefit Barbara’s Friends, the Golisano Children’s Hospital Cancer Center Fund.

The action and fun continues Sunday, March 20 with the Legends Tennis Camp & Pro Am featuring doubles stars Mike and Bob Bryan.

The two-day event concludes with the Golisano Children’s Hospital Pro Tennis Classic at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.

“It’s an exciting time to see high level pros turn out for this one-of-a-kind showcase event, and to have them all in one place and get to see them play is an amazing experience,” Madisen’s Match founder Duane Chaney said. “It’s quite heartwarming to know they are here for a good cause. It really is an honor to see them join with our community to help Southwest Floridians suffering with cancer.”

Reservations for these events can be made at MadisensMatch.com . Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Prices for the Golisano Children’s Hospital Pro Tennis Classic start at $45 with limited seating available in the First Horizon Baseline and Courtside VIP Sections. To order, go to MadisensMatch.com/purchase-tickets or call the Suncoast Credit Union Arena box office at 239-481-4849.