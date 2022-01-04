ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

How does UO create a new major or minor?

By Hannah McIntyre
Emerald Media
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Oregon is home to 76 majors and 89 minors and concentrations, with majors ranging from accounting to earth science. Each term UO offers more than 3,000 classes for students to take. Only UO faculty can propose new courses, majors and minors, according to the UO Committee on Courses....

www.dailyemerald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Emerald Media

Graduate student union requests better protections against Omicron

The Graduate Teaching Fellows Federation has requested that the University of Oregon take more stringent measures against the spread of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant in a letter sent to UO’s executive vice provost. GTFF is asking for UO to temporarily move classes online for two weeks, or until...
COLLEGES
Emerald Media

UO offers temporary remote learning option in light of Omicron spread

The University of Oregon will allow instructors to temporarily pivot to remote learning if at least 20% of their class is absent due to COVID-19, Provost Patrick Phillips announced in an email to the UO community today. “Oregon has been on the lagging end of the latest COVID-19 surge caused...
OREGON STATE
Emerald Media

A conversation about campus safety

Originally planned to be a town hall, ASUO’s “couch talk” — a less formal alternative — has shifted its focus from the University of Oregon Police Department's Community Service Officers to the wider topic of campus safety. ASUO plans to hold the couch talk at some point during winter term for students to discuss the campus safety issues they’re most concerned about.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi says there are ‘no excuses’ for online learning at universities

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said that there are “no excuses” for universities not to deliver face-to-face learning despite a surge in Covid infections and staff absences.Mr Zahawi said his expectation of universities “is that they deliver face-to-face education… They need to deliver it” and that students who “feel they are not getting value for money” should make complaints “to the Office for Students”.Speaking to the Sunday Times Mr Zahawi’s comments come as a number of universities have offered online or “blended” learning this term and schools have bit hit by staff shortages.The paper reported Durham University would teach...
COLLEGES
uoregon.edu

UO experts offer some New Year's climate-change resolutions

While the climate crisis is a global issue that cannot be solved by any one person or entity alone, individuals can still take meaningful actions. At the time of year when we resolve to be better versions of ourselves, UO experts offer some suggestions for resolutions that individuals can adopt to counter climate change and help green up their lives, their communities, and the planet.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

UO’s dining halls grapple with a shortage of student employees

Editor’s note: The Emerald interviewed eight current or former UO dining student employees for this story, and five current employees wished to remain anonymous. In cases where employment or housing could be impacted by someone telling their story, the Emerald allows the use of anonymous sources to avoid retaliation.
ECONOMY
Emerald Media

The Daycare Drought

Stepping into an educational center as an outsider evokes the same bewilderment and anxiety of stumbling through a crowded market. To the left, there’s a room of two adults scrambling to comfort roughly six babies. Down the hall are classrooms filled with laughter, tears and yelling. Running back and forth from the classroom to her office to wherever else she is needed is the director of Oak Street Child Development Center, Cindy Bellamy. It’s chaos, but Bellamy says it’s controlled chaos.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Course#Latinx#College#The University Of Oregon#The Undergraduate Council#Uocc
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Cal State East Bay To Begin Spring 2022 Semester Under Remote Learning Due To Omicron Surge

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Officials at California State University East Bay announced the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester will be held under remote learning, citing the ongoing COVID-19 surge due to the omicron variant. According to a university statement, classes and labs will be held virtually from January 18 through January 28. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on January 31. “We have made the decision to start the Spring semester virtually to greatly reduce population density on our campuses,” university president Cathy Sandeen said. “Our students, staff and faculty have done a commendable job in preventing the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses through vaccination, regular testing and following public health guidance,” Sandeen went on to say, noting the campus has not had community transmission. University officials stressed that remote operation pertains to learning only. All three campuses in Hayward, Concord and Oakland will be fully open for services once the semester starts. CSU East Bay’s announcement to begin the semester remotely follows a similar decision by Stanford University to begin their winter quarter under online learning, which is already underway. In-person learning at Stanford is scheduled to resume on January 18.
HAYWARD, CA
KCRA.com

UC Davis extends virtual instruction, citing rise in COVID-19 cases

DAVIS, Calif. — Citing a continued and drastic rise once again in COVID-19 cases, UC Davis is extending its remote learning through most of January. The university was already in the middle of virtual classes. "Aggies, we are listening. Based on COVID positivity rates, as well as staffing, operational...
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Senate
CBS DFW

UNT Provost Jennifer Evans-Cowley Named Sole Finalist For UT Arlington President

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The UT System Board of Regents named Jennifer Evans-Cowley, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of North Texas, as the sole finalist for the president of UT Arlington. Regents voted unanimously Friday, Jan. 7 to select Cowley, who “has risen through the ranks of academia over the past 20 years and has held numerous positions at the academic program, college and university levels,” the UT System said in a news release. Jennifer Evans-Cowley (credit: UT System Board of Regents) Earlier this week, Teik C. Lim, who had served as UTA interim president for almost...
ARLINGTON, TX
Emerald Media

UO care facilities still limited after COVID-19

Maria Escallón, an assistant professor of anthropology, came to the University of Oregon in 2016 while pregnant with her daughter. She made use of the Vivian Olum Child Development Center until its closure in March of 2020 due to COVID-19. Escallón and her husband, an assistant professor of landscape...
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis To Stay In Remote Classes Until At Least Jan. 28 Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis students will be sticking with remote learning through at least the end of January. Chancellor Gary May announced the shift on Thursday, saying that remote instruction will continue through Jan. 28. It comes as more public agencies and businesses scale back openings amid a spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays. “It’s going to be bumpy for a bit longer as omicron impacts our community. Again, please be patient as we determine how best to offer the education that you are here for. We have to remain flexible for a bit longer,” May said in a video statement. University of California campuses started the winter term with distance learning, but had planned to go back to in-person classes. However, a surge in COVID-19 cases has since swept over the nation – with public health leaders saying the more contagious omicron variant likely the main driving factor. Sacramento State also announced this week that the first two weeks of the spring semester will start online. UC schools’ winter term is already underway, while CSU schools’ spring semester doesn’t start until the end of January.
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy