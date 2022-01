It’s the first week of 2022 and that means – yes! – all the big PC hardware movers and shakers are hosting their CES 2022 events. On the same day. Within a couple of hours of each other. But my stress is your gain, as there are and will be some major announcements on new kit, starting with AMD. Their freshly-announced hardware includes an assortment of new CPUs, desktop and mobile graphics cards and even some laptop APUs – APUs that sound a lot more useful for gaming that what current integrated graphics can offer. There’s even an Nvidia Image Scaling rival in the upcoming, driver-level Radeon Super Resolution feature.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO