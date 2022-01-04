ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

The Best 2022 Goal To Set for Your Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

By Jessica Estrada
 5 days ago
It’s officially the time of year when I bust out my arts-and-crafts box, print dreamy images, play some high-vibe music (cue: Arianna Grande’s “Just Like Magic”), and make my vision board for the New Year. If you, too, are harnessing the New Year vibes, you might be interested to know that one of the best ways to make a goal for 2022 is for it to be in alignment with your zodiac sign.

The good news is that no matter your sign, the planets seem to be aligning this year in such a way that will support us and our goals. “The big, beautiful goal energy of 2022 is forged in the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in Pisces on April 12th,” says Taylor Jackson, a New York-based tarot reader and intuitive astrologer of Black Satin Venus. “These planets both rule Pisces and their alignment brings luck, dreams, and transcendence to a peak.”

Still, every zodiac sign’s experience will be different this year, so certain goals will support each sign through the cosmic energies. Keep reading to learn what 2022 goal to set, according to your zodiac sign.

The best 2022 goal for you to set, according to your zodiac sign

Aries: Do deep healing work

For Aries, Jackson says this is the year for doing the healing work to let go of the past, which will help bring the life you’ve always desired to fruition. “Go on a retreat, start a meditation practice—[do] whatever it takes to come to terms with the past,” she says.

Taurus: Serve your community

“Taurus is getting a blank check for 2022,” Jackson says, which is attributed to the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction happening in their 11th house of hopes and wishes. What does this mean? “Anything is possible. Good fortune will keep rolling in.” And, since the 11th house represents community, Jackson says your good fortune will be amplified when you use some of that good fortune to serve the collective.

Gemini: Level up in your career

Geminis will be very focused on their career in 2022. Your efforts will pay off in a big way, but you have to show up, do the work, and be up for the challenge. “Geminis must release all forms of imposter syndrome, step into leadership, and make their mark on the world,” Jackson says.

Cancer: Do the thing you’ve been putting off

It’s time to examine the goals you've had on the back burner and finally tick them off. “Cancers should set their sights on expansion this year, both mentally and globally,” Jackson says. “This astrology supports major leaps, like going back to school or finally planning that bucket-list vacation.”

Leo: Kick that vice

“Leo wants to get comfortable with their big, bad wolves this year,” Jackson says. “This is big [vice]-kicking energy, and Leos can gain control…by embracing what drives them.”

Virgo: Set your sights on love

It's a big love year for Virgo. “I do not say this lightly: With Jupiter and Neptune meeting in their 7th house of partnership, this could be the year Virgos find the one,” Jackson says. Already partnered up? Jackson recommends using the love vibes “to transcend cultural scripts and build relationships of your dreams.”

Libra: Focus on health goals

For Libras, Jackson points to setting health goals for 2022, whether that takes the form of “a 5K, marathon, yoga, or mental hygiene,” she says. Feeling resistance? No worries. Jupiter will help you breeze through any blocks you’ve faced in the past around setting and achieving health goals, she adds.

Scorpio: Have fun and practice self-expression

Scorpio’s 2022 theme is having more fun and birthing something new into the world. “This is their year for pleasure and self-expression, and that powerful energy can manifest as an artistic output or even [having] a child,” Jackson says.

Sagittarius: Connect to your lineage

“This is Sagittarius’ year for closure and ending generational karmic cycles,” Jackson says. “Sagittarius should strive to find closure around any recurring family issues this year.” She adds that one way to achieve this is to connect to your lineage by visiting ancestral land or studying the native language.

Capricorn: Use your mind

Capricorns are stepping into 2022 with the energy of being ready to conquer anything. Specifically, Jackson notes that their minds will be extra sharp next year, so setting goals around writing, public speaking, or strategic planning is a great way to capitalize on the cosmic energy.

Aquarius: Stack your assets

“This is Aquarius’ year of assets, and they should set goals around property, vehicles, and increasing their earning potential,” Jackson says.

Pisces: Embrace main character energy

Pisces will ride into 2022 with main character energy in a big way, so buckle up. “Every Pisces should get their bio, headshots, and personal websites ready because with both [planetary] rulers aligning in their sign, it’s not a matter of if they blow up, but when,” Jackson says. No pushing will be required to get to where you’re going, but Jackson advises being prepared and resisting the urge to shy away when you inevitably take the stage.

Looking to hit refresh on your healthy habits this January? Check out our full 2022 ReNew Year program for expert-led plans for better sleep, nutrition, exercise, and self-care routines.

Related
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in January, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

As a month, January always seems to pack endless potential, with its events and happenings setting the vibe for the year ahead. And in 2022, the universe is doubling down on that energy of upheaval and newness. The cosmic forecast for the month includes not only two retrogrades (Venus retrograde, which started in December, and Mercury retrograde, which kicks off on January 14), but also a couple of key aspects for transformative Pluto and innovative Uranus that signal change is on the horizon. Though these shifts could certainly deliver unexpected happenings, they’ll also play a role in shaping the best day in January, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Refusing to Get Vaccinated Can Cost You (and Your Family) Thousands of Dollars

Over the summer of 2021, Philadelphia ran the Philly Vax Sweepstakes—a lottery designed to incentivize Philly residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The lottery targeted Philadelphia’s most unvaccinated populations, giving people who lived in zip codes with low vaccination rates greater odds of winning up to $50,000. As of July 2021, at least 14 other states, including Ohio, Colorado, Kentucky, and Louisiana, ran vaccine lotteries, giving people huge incentives to get vaccinated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

7 Best Exfoliators To Stop Pesky Ingrown Hairs in Their Tracks

If you've been a victim of ingrown hairs recently, the culprit could be a lack of proper exfoliation for your skin. Ingrown hairs often form when a hair follicle becomes clogged with excess dead skin cells. This, in turn, causes the new hairs to curl back into the skin as they grow, which can lead to painful pimple-like masses. But by exfoliating regularly, your skin's pores become clean pathways for your hair to grow upright.
SKIN CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

These zodiac signs are the luckiest of them all

If you want a little extra luck on your side, you could probably take these signs along with you consider taking them along on your next trip to a casino to bribe some extra luck on your side. Even though their personalities are unique and very different from one another, they all share a planetary influence that brings them extra luck wherever they go!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Astrologer#Art#Nutrition
Elite Daily

2022 Will Be Such A Lucky Year For These 4 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Jupiter

Set aside the need to constantly look on the bright side and admit that 2021 was rough. Honestly, “rough” is putting it mildly. Maybe it wasn’t as intense as 2020, but damn, it definitely wasn’t sunshine and daisies either. The truth is, the past few years have brought you some of the most difficult things that can happen in astrology. By now, I’m sure you’re begging for some good vibrations. Luckily, 2022 is finally here, and although it’s full of low points, it’s got plenty of high points to keep you interested. Cheers to the luckiest zodiac signs of 2022, because they’ve got the most to look forward to in the coming year.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Your 2022 horoscope brings a better year—find out major predictions

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) The year 2022 will bring you a major chance to heal and envision how you’d like your life to grow in the decade to come, Aries. You’ll find that you are being divinely guided by a loving universe as you reflect on the past, learn the lessons you’ve needed and prepare for a bright new chapter to begin. May until October will be the most magnificent period of the year for you, as you are ready for a great rebirth. You’ll be extremely lucky in every way, so seize the day and create the life you’ve always wanted!
CELEBRITIES
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19) The New Year offers changes that you might feel you’re not quite ready for. Best advice: Deal with them one step at a time, until you’ve built up your self-confidence. AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18) Travel is a dominant aspect of...
TRAVEL
SHAPE

Your January 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

From the moment the ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, it's easy to feel the air buzz with optimism and excitement about what the next 12 months may bring (even if the previous 12 months were a bit of a roller coaster). And as the first month of the year, January can't help but be filled with not only a glimmery sense of anticipation and heightened desire to get back to work on big-picture goals — ideally with a little help from your VIPs. This vibe arrives courtesy of the two signs the sun occupies throughout the month: industrious, goal-oriented earth sign Capricorn and social, future-minded air sign Aquarius. (See: How to Crush Your Goals, Based On Your Zodiac Sign)
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Tarot
Refinery29

Your Love Horoscope For 2022 Is Here, & These Are The Dates When Luck Is On Your Side

We're entering a brand-new year with hope in our hearts. We begin 2022 with Venus in retrograde in the sign of Capricorn, a movement that asks us to be cautious in our romantic relationships and encounters. But when Venus, the Planet of Love, Beauty, and Money, stations direct in practical Capricorn on 29th January, we're ready to climb out of our shells and embrace exciting new possibilities. If you're single, you'll feel supported by the flirtatious powers of this intoxicating planet. If you're in a relationship, you could be inspired to heat things up with your partner and create financial stability.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Need To Take Things Slow The First Month Of 2022

New year, new you? Well, not exactly. Although it’s a brand new year filled with endless possibilities, the truth is, things don’t always change overnight. If you’re already feeling the burden to expedite your New Year’s resolutions, don’t let the pressure make you self-critical. The first month of 2022 is filled with complications, and you know what? That’s OK. Sometimes, you need to work on pre-existing problems before you can truly move forward. And if you’re one of the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst month of January 2022 — Gemini, Cancer, and Libra — then you may need to take things slow.
LIFESTYLE
SHAPE

Find Out What Your 2022 Horoscope Says About the Year Ahead

Whenever that glimmery ball drops, ushering in a whole new year, we're often filled with a unique mix of optimism, excitement — and okay, to be fair, at least a little anxiety — about what the next 12 months may bring. Given the intensity of the last two years, at least on a global scale, all of those New Year's emotions are likely to be on another level as we welcome 2022. And there's good news: While change will continue to be a major theme, the coming year is filled with opportunities for growth.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

Leo Horoscope 2022: What the Stars Predict for You This Year

Welcome to 2022, Leo! You're so charismatic that the spotlight is naturally already shining on you. You're ruled by the sun, after all, and no other signs can say that. The new year brings a few chaotic solar eclipses, but generally speaking, you should end the year happier and more famous than when it began. First up is a full moon in your sign, Leo, on Wednesday, February 16. Full moons are notorious for bringing out our primal sign. You're a lion, Leo, and like all cats, you adore getting pets. Invite a lover over for massages and hot sex. Full moons are also potent times of manifestation (or when we get what we want). Pay attention to your inbox for positive career news this day.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Warning: This Week Could Be Painful If You’re 1 Of These Zodiac Signs

As the sun continues to move through bold, chaotic, and free-spirited Sagittarius, you may feel as though certain barriers are coming undone, allowing all sorts of new opportunities and experiences to reach you. Sagittarius is a sign that wants you to live life to the fullest, after all. However, embracing the unknown can leave you feeling vulnerable, because not every experience is inherently enjoyable. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of December 13, 2021 — Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn — then remaining in your comfort zone might not feel like such a bad idea.
LIFESTYLE
d1softballnews.com

What will be the most faithful zodiac signs in 2022? Here are the top three

Today we will find out which will be the most faithful zodiac signs in 2022. Here is the ranking of the top three: find out if there is also your zodiac sign. Not everyone knows that a certain behavior it may depend on the zodiac sign of membership. Today we will talk about the most faithful zodiac signs in 2022, those who could have a particularly peaceful year from a sentimental point of view. We will find out together which are the top three in this curious ranking.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

One Zodiac Sign Is In For A Serious Reinvention This Year, Astrologers Say

It's a new calendar year, which means the astrology forecasts for 2022 are officially in. Depending on your sign, this year's cosmic happenings will mean something different for you. And there's one sign, in particular, that can expect to majorly reinvent themselves in 2022. Here's what to know, according to the AstroTwins' forecast.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn finds you focus on money, your belongings, and on an emotional level, your sense of comfort and security. One might expect this means you don’t want to shake things up, but as a Sagittarius, you’re always up for a new adventure! Calculated risks can bring big rewards, and if it doesn’t work out, at least you had fun trying!
LIFESTYLE
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Jan. 5-11

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In the fantasy film The Wizard of Oz, a tornado lifts the hero Dorothy from her modest home in rural Kansas to a magical realm called Oz. There she experiences many provocative and entertaining adventures. Nonetheless, she longs to return to where she started from. A friendly witch helps her find the way back to Kansas, which requires her to click her ruby slippers together three times and say, "There's no place like home, there's no place like home." I suspect, Aries, that there'll be a different ending to your epic tale in 2022. At some point, you will decide you prefer to stay in your new world. Maybe you'll even click your ruby slippers together and say, "There's no place like Oz, there's no place like Oz." (Thanks to author David Lazar for that last line.)
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your 2022 Horoscope Is Here, and You're About to Get a Freaking Break

They say time flies when you're having fun, but what they didn't tell you is, the same goes for living during a pandemic. Thank goodness there's plenty to look forward to in your 2022 horoscope. You're not alone if you feel the concept of time is more baffling than ever. Now, almost two years since the beginning of 2020, I still find myself looking back at the merciless January 2020 Saturn-Pluto conjunction that occurred at the start of this global crisis that has pushed our limits both as individuals and as a collective. Positioned in Capricorn — a symbol of structures, foundations, and hierarchies — these malefic planets began to dissolve previously set systems and traditions that were no longer serving us. This event, along with the North Node in Cancer in 2020, which collectively guided us to go inward, gave us no choice but to retreat and nurture the home within ourselves. Since then, however, we've been able to forge new structures that align with our soul's purpose, even if that meant working permanently from the comfort of our own homes. Some planetary transits are more challenging than others, but the good news is, there aren't any Saturn-Pluto conjunctions in your 2022 horoscope.
LIFESTYLE
