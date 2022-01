Diet Cig have cancelled their winter tour dates that were set to begin later this month. The band announced this in a statement on their Instagram page that reads in part,. "genuinely so sad to announce that our winter tour dates are canceled due to covid never-endingly raging through our communities we’re not rescheduling these dates. to be honest we’re so burnt out from the constant reschedule-cancel-reschedule-cancel cycle and are accepting this as a chance to take a breather, keep focusing on new music, and prepare to put on the best show possible once it’s safe.

