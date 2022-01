On New Year’s Eve, I involuntarily pulled an all-nighter due to fireworks – not just firecrackers, but those like in a professional show. I live adjacent to the Willamette River, and at dinner time the booming across the river and south of here started. It didn’t stop until 4 a.m., when the last two blasts went off. On past Fourths of July, the same thing has begun days before, finally petering out two days later.

