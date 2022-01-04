ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Calling all knitters: New program benefitting shelter cats begins

By Del Bartels del.bartels@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started as an idea to diminish the stockpile of yarn in the Rawlins Municipal Library’s craft drawers but has grown into a larger community project helping some furry friends find a home as a new program kicked off on Monday. Rawlins partnered with PAWS Animal Rescue to...

www.capjournal.com

Comments / 0

