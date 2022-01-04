ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A First – Toyota Set To Dethrone GM As Leader In US Auto Sales

By Mike Brennan
mitechnews.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Toyota is about to become the leader in US auto sales for the first time, taking away a title that General Motors has held for nearly a century. It’s yet another sign...

mitechnews.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car That Dealers Overcharge for the Most

Car demand in the United States is at extraordinary levels. Unfortunately, car supply is extremely low. A primary reason the appetite for new cars is so high is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people could not go to dealers at all.  People who wanted to buy 2021 models found themselves out […]
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

2024 Ram 1500 EV Will Be Worth The Wait

This was a big week for General Motors. Despite its decision to drop out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), GM's online-only reveals were hugely successful, specifically the Chevrolet Silverado EV, due in 2023. Ford also had a big week following the announcement of doubling F-150 Lightning production to meet surging demand. America is ready for fully electric pickup trucks. But what's the status regarding Detroit's third major truck maker and its truck? The Ram 1500 EV, according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares remains on schedule to launch in 2024.
CARS
MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
ECONOMY
electrek.co

China halts ban on foreign-owned factories, Honda announces an EV factory in China

You could argue that the quietest business week in the Western world is that week between Christmas and New Year’s, and into that nebulous, boozy, cheese-filled week of relative silence was lobbed news that China has lifted its decades-old ban on foreign ownership of Chinese car factories. Tesla already owned their Chinese factory, so it seemed like business as usual – until Honda announced plans to build a massive EV factory in China.
ECONOMY
corpmagazine.com

Toyota Tops U.S. Auto Sales for 2021, Ending GM’s 90-Year Streak

General Motors had a long, successful run as the country’s top-selling automaker. In 2021, though, that run came to an end. Toyota Motor dethroned GM last year, ending a run that began in 1931. GM reported vehicle sales of 2.2 million in the U.S. in 2021, down nearly 13%...
ECONOMY
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
AFP

Toyota overtakes GM to lead US auto sales for 2021

Japanese carmaker Toyota led US automobile sales in 2021, according to figures released Tuesday, overtaking General Motors for the first time as a shortage of semiconductors roils the car industry. But Toyota still managed to grow annual sales in the United States by 10.4 percent to 2.3 million, while General Motors suffered a 12.9 percent drop to 2.2 million.
ECONOMY
mitechnews.com

Is Chrysler Ready To Launch Ford Mach-E Rival?

DETROIT – The storied Chrysler brand, now owned by Stellantis, is set to add a fully electric vehicle — or battery electric vehicle — by 2025, and it’s resurrecting the Airflow name from its 1930s past. The Airflow, teased without the Chrysler name at a couple of Stellantis events last year, has already sparked comparisons to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Tesla Model Y and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Toyota Ends 90 Years Of GM Dominance Of The U.S. Auto Market

After 90 years of unchallenged domination of the American automobile market, General Motors GM has just handed over its crown as the leading manufacturer of cars in the United States. The Detroit automaker has been the largest seller of vehicles in the country since 1931, when it surpassed Ford. The...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Toyota dethrones GM as U.S. sales leader after nearly a century on top

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared with 2.218...
BUSINESS
ABC 15 News

Toyota dethrones GM to become top-selling automaker in the US

General Motors was unseated by Toyota as the nation's top-selling automaker. In 2021, GM said sales were down nearly 13% while Toyota was up 10.4%. According to CNBC, nearly 115,000 more Toyota vehicles were sold than GM vehicles last year. GM had reportedly been the top-selling automaker in the U.S....
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Toyota overtakes GM in 2021 sales; Hyundai and Kia set records

General Motors slid to second place in 2021 U.S. auto sales, ceding first place to Toyota by approximately 100,000 units in a still-tumultuous Covid recovery market plagued by lingering supply chain issues. While many automakers are now in a position to start building cars again (with some even altering available options in order to build complete units), the chip shortage has already taken its toll, and getting units into customer hands remains a challenge.
RETAIL

