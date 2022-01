Hikers and runners in Sandy Springs are meeting their fitness goals and moments of Zen challenges at the East Palisades Indian Trail, 1425 Indian Trail NW in Sandy Springs. This section of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area boasts rugged, all-dirt trails with rocky sections and steep inclines leading to several high-elevation river overlooks. The park features historic ruins as well as numerous trail segments and sections, all easily navigable using various trail maps and posts throughout the park.

