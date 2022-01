Horror movie fans have been looking forward to the new year, because with 2022 comes the release of Scream, the fifth installment in the slasher franchise. The wait is finally almost over. The newest feature, simply titled Scream, like the original, is the latest sequel to the 1996 slasher film, and the first Scream installment since famed director Wes Craven died in 2015. Audiences may have to wait until January 14 to experience the scares for themselves, but it has now screened for critics, so we can get an early idea of what to expect based on their reactions.

