NEW YORK — Culper Capital Partners, a private investment firm that invests both debt and equity in middle-market companies that seek true partnership solutions, announced today the formation of its first control platform, The Producto Group, which is the result of the acquisition of Ring Precision Components (Ring Precision), New Vision Industries (New Vision) & Dieco. Ring Precision and Dieco were sold as part of a corporate carve-out from The PMT Group. New Vision was acquired from its majority shareholder.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO